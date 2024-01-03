en English
Crime

A Decade of Doubt: The Fight for Justice for Convicted Killer Jason Moore

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:26 am EST
A Decade of Doubt: The Fight for Justice for Convicted Killer Jason Moore

On the tenth anniversary of Jason Moore’s sentencing for the murder of Robert Darby, a special church service was held at All Saints Church, Poplar. The service was not only a show of solidarity for Moore’s innocence but also a marking of a decade-long fight to overturn a conviction that many now believe was a miscarriage of justice.

A Questionable Conviction

Moore was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years for the fatal stabbing of Darby outside a Gants Hill pub. However, doubts about his guilt surfaced after it came to light that the sole eyewitness who identified Moore had initially picked out another person and was inebriated at the time of the incident.

The Fight for Justice

This new evidence, coupled with the staunch support from both the Moore and Darby families, as well as public figures, led to a fresh application to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) for a new appeal. The service at All Saints Church was attended by a congregation comprising relatives, friends, and supporters. Among them was acclaimed crime author Linda Calvey, who took to the podium to discuss the potential for miscarriages of justice.

Drawing Attention to the Case

Reverend Phil Williams led the service, with attendees praying fervently for justice. The case has drawn attention from Newsquest, which unearthed significant flaws in the case, and from TM Eye, a private investigative firm that concluded a miscarriage of justice had indeed occurred. The CCRC has since confirmed receipt of the new appeal application.

Crime United Kingdom
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

