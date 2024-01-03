A Decade of Doubt: The Fight for Justice for Convicted Killer Jason Moore

On the tenth anniversary of Jason Moore’s sentencing for the murder of Robert Darby, a special church service was held at All Saints Church, Poplar. The service was not only a show of solidarity for Moore’s innocence but also a marking of a decade-long fight to overturn a conviction that many now believe was a miscarriage of justice.

A Questionable Conviction

Moore was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years for the fatal stabbing of Darby outside a Gants Hill pub. However, doubts about his guilt surfaced after it came to light that the sole eyewitness who identified Moore had initially picked out another person and was inebriated at the time of the incident.

The Fight for Justice

This new evidence, coupled with the staunch support from both the Moore and Darby families, as well as public figures, led to a fresh application to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) for a new appeal. The service at All Saints Church was attended by a congregation comprising relatives, friends, and supporters. Among them was acclaimed crime author Linda Calvey, who took to the podium to discuss the potential for miscarriages of justice.

Drawing Attention to the Case

Reverend Phil Williams led the service, with attendees praying fervently for justice. The case has drawn attention from Newsquest, which unearthed significant flaws in the case, and from TM Eye, a private investigative firm that concluded a miscarriage of justice had indeed occurred. The CCRC has since confirmed receipt of the new appeal application.