A DC Mother's Second Loss to Gun Violence: Malik Gliss's Life Cut Short

In the quiet neighborhood of Congress Heights in Washington D.C., a mother mourns the loss of her son, Malik Gliss, who was tragically shot dead in his own home. This heartbreaking event marks the second time Sandra Gliss has had to grieve a child lost to gun violence, eight years after the murder of her daughter, Tamara Gliss, at a cookout in Shaw.

From Rehabilitation to Hope

Malik, who was only 31, had shown remarkable resilience and determination to transcend his circumstances. He was a participant in a violence prevention program, an initiative that was instrumental in his transformation. Malik's story was one of redemption; he secured employment, became a responsible father to his three children, and nurtured an aspiration to become a violence interrupter himself.

Remembering Malik

The D.C. Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement bears testament to Malik's impact on the community. Despite the harsh realities that often define such neighborhoods, they acknowledged his significant contribution towards bettering his life and those around him. His untimely demise underscores the painful reality of gun violence that continues to plague communities.

Unresolved Circumstances and a Mother's Grief

The circumstances surrounding Malik's death remain a mystery, with no arrests made and no motive disclosed. Sandra's pain is painfully reminiscent of Tamara's murder case, which was closed in 2016 after the identified suspect's death. As she grapples with the loss of another child, Sandra leans on her faith and the support of her community. She, along with her family, is currently organizing a vigil and funeral for Malik.

In the wake of this heartbreaking event, Sandra calls upon her community to strive for change. She urges them to seek improvement, to fight against the circumstances that breed such tragedies, and to foster a safer, more peaceful environment for future generations.