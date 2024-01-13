en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

A Community’s Nightmare: 12-Year-Old Thapelo Mahlangu Missing in Mabopane

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:02 pm EST
A Community’s Nightmare: 12-Year-Old Thapelo Mahlangu Missing in Mabopane

In the quiet suburb of Mabopane, just outside of Pretoria, a family’s worst nightmare has become a grim reality. Thapelo Mahlangu, a 12-year-old boy known for his vibrant spirit and infectious laughter, has been reported missing. This incident has sent a ripple of distress through the tight-knit community, drawing sharp focus on the critical issue of missing children in South Africa.

Unfolding Tragedy: Thapelo’s Disappearance

Thapelo’s family raised the alarm a few days ago after the young boy failed to return home from school. Despite repeated attempts to locate him through friends and known acquaintances, Thapelo’s whereabouts remain a mystery. The family swiftly filed a missing person’s report, kickstarting a rigorous search by local law enforcement.

Community Response and Law Enforcement Involvement

The news of Thapelo’s disappearance has galvanized the local community into action. Neighbors, friends, and even strangers have rallied to support the Mahlangu family, with search parties combing every corner of Mabopane. The local law enforcement, too, has been quick to respond, employing every resource at their disposal to trace the missing boy. The case has underscored the invaluable role of community vigilance and swift action in such critical circumstances.

The National Concern: Missing Children in South Africa

Thapelo’s disappearance is a chilling reminder of the growing concern over missing children in South Africa. Each year, countless families endure the anguish of a missing child, their hope dwindling with each passing day. The situation calls for a community- and nation-wide alert system, ensuring that any reports of missing children are swiftly acted upon. The story of Thapelo Mahlangu is not just a single family’s tragedy; it is a nation’s call to action.

0
Crime South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Fear Grips Alungo Village as Gang Reigns Terror
Alungo village in Kisumu County, a once peaceful rural enclave, has been plunged into a state of fear and uncertainty. A ruthless gang has been subjecting the residents to a reign of terror, demanding cash and valuables under the threat of arson. The atmosphere is laden with fear, as this criminal gang continues to target
Fear Grips Alungo Village as Gang Reigns Terror
Operation Alpes: Major Anti-Drug Operation in Panama Leads to 73 Arrests
18 mins ago
Operation Alpes: Major Anti-Drug Operation in Panama Leads to 73 Arrests
Oneida Stabbing Incident Under Investigation: 'Raise the Age' Law Adds Complexity
19 mins ago
Oneida Stabbing Incident Under Investigation: 'Raise the Age' Law Adds Complexity
Belize City Construction Worker Convicted for Possession of Knife Outside Legal Hours
8 mins ago
Belize City Construction Worker Convicted for Possession of Knife Outside Legal Hours
Model Marissa Liu Accuses Ex-fiancé Jon Yi of Assault
13 mins ago
Model Marissa Liu Accuses Ex-fiancé Jon Yi of Assault
Teenager Sexually Assaulted in Daylight at Coogee Beach: Hunt for Predator Underway
15 mins ago
Teenager Sexually Assaulted in Daylight at Coogee Beach: Hunt for Predator Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Belize's National Sports Council: A Meeting for Sustainable Support and Sports Tech Innovation
1 min
Belize's National Sports Council: A Meeting for Sustainable Support and Sports Tech Innovation
Jim Jordan Discusses Capitol Riot: A Stand Against Violence Amid Ongoing Convictions
3 mins
Jim Jordan Discusses Capitol Riot: A Stand Against Violence Amid Ongoing Convictions
Covid-19 Still Causes 10,000 Deaths Monthly Globally, Warns WHO
6 mins
Covid-19 Still Causes 10,000 Deaths Monthly Globally, Warns WHO
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup
7 mins
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup
Yuvraj Singh: Mentoring Indian Cricket's Future
8 mins
Yuvraj Singh: Mentoring Indian Cricket's Future
Epileptic Woman's Life Transforms After Miraculous Recovery from Cliff Fall
11 mins
Epileptic Woman's Life Transforms After Miraculous Recovery from Cliff Fall
Weekend News Roundup: Political Tensions, Financial Reshaping, and a New Star in Tennis
11 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Political Tensions, Financial Reshaping, and a New Star in Tennis
Global Playbook 2024: WEF, Climate Talks, and Democracy's Test
14 mins
Global Playbook 2024: WEF, Climate Talks, and Democracy's Test
African National Congress Celebrates Founding Anniversary: A Deep Dive into the Implications
14 mins
African National Congress Celebrates Founding Anniversary: A Deep Dive into the Implications
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app