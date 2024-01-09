en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bahamas

A Call for National Prayer Amid Rising Crime in The Bahamas

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:31 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 4:39 am EST
A Call for National Prayer Amid Rising Crime in The Bahamas

On what should have been a day of peaceful reflection, the Bahamas community finds itself grappling with an alarming surge in brutal murders. The chilling reality of eight homicides within the first week of the New Year has sent shockwaves through the nation. The Christian Council in The Bahamas has been urged to organize a National Day of Prayer, a collective appeal for divine intervention in the face of the escalating crime rates and a troubling shift in societal norms.

A Cry for Peace Amidst Rising Violence

Traditionally, the Twelfth Day of Christmas in The Bahamas is a time to contemplate the visit of the Wise Men and their gifts, including the gift of peace. This year, however, the nation is faced with a grim reality, a stark contrast to the tranquility it seeks. The recent spate of murders, marked by extreme brutality, has left the community reeling. What is more concerning is the intent behind these heinous acts. The victims appear to have been chosen for specific reasons, indicating a dangerous transformation like violent crime in the country.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force, renowned for their courage and dedication, is the beacon of hope in these challenging times. The Force’s role extends beyond responding to crime scenes, conducting investigations, and apprehending suspects. The broader objective is crime prevention, particularly early intervention in the lives of young men to deter them from choosing a path of crime. This strategy underscores the need to focus on preemptive measures instead of solely depending on imprisonment as a solution.

A ‘Whole Government Response’ to Gang Crime

The government has identified gang-related activities as a significant contributor to violent crimes. To combat this, resources have been increased for effective policing, border control, and partnerships with the United States and regional allies. A strategic ‘Whole Government Response’ is set to be implemented, focusing on preventing gang recruitment and youth involvement in crime, building community trust, and promoting swift justice. This issue, far beyond being a governance concern, also resonates personally, reflecting on the upbringing and future of young men in The Bahamas.

0
Bahamas Crime Social Issues
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bahamas

See more
22 hours ago
Bahamas Police Commissioner Calls for Urgent Review of Bail Act Amid Murder Surge
Clayton Fernander, the Commissioner of Police in The Bahamas, has sounded an urgent alarm for a comprehensive review of the country’s Bail Act. The call is a response to a troubling rise in murder rates at the onset of 2024, with eight homicides taking place within New Providence’s boundaries within the year’s first week. Call
Bahamas Police Commissioner Calls for Urgent Review of Bail Act Amid Murder Surge
Epstein's Unrevealed Bahamas Connection: A Silent Tale of Sex Crimes
2 days ago
Epstein's Unrevealed Bahamas Connection: A Silent Tale of Sex Crimes
Bahamas Calls for National Day of Prayer Amidst Surge in Brutal Murders; Police and Government Take Action
2 days ago
Bahamas Calls for National Day of Prayer Amidst Surge in Brutal Murders; Police and Government Take Action
From Riches to Rags: The Cautionary Tales of Lottery Winners Who Lost It All
24 hours ago
From Riches to Rags: The Cautionary Tales of Lottery Winners Who Lost It All
Cody Bellinger's Impressive 2023 Comeback and Current Free Agency Status
24 hours ago
Cody Bellinger's Impressive 2023 Comeback and Current Free Agency Status
Bahamas PM Warns of Looming Climate Refugee Crisis Post COP28UAE
2 days ago
Bahamas PM Warns of Looming Climate Refugee Crisis Post COP28UAE
Latest Headlines
World News
Simone Biles Uncertain About Paris Olympics, Talks Mental Health in Vanity Fair Interview
44 seconds
Simone Biles Uncertain About Paris Olympics, Talks Mental Health in Vanity Fair Interview
Thabang Monare: A Tale of Determination and Resilience in South African Football
3 mins
Thabang Monare: A Tale of Determination and Resilience in South African Football
Michael Block Clinches Second Consecutive PGA Player of the Year Honor
8 mins
Michael Block Clinches Second Consecutive PGA Player of the Year Honor
Giants' Punter Jamie Gillan Honored as NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
9 mins
Giants' Punter Jamie Gillan Honored as NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Philadelphia Eagles' Duo Kelce and Johnson Secure Second Consecutive NFLPA All-Pro Selection
9 mins
Philadelphia Eagles' Duo Kelce and Johnson Secure Second Consecutive NFLPA All-Pro Selection
Netflix Set to Develop NBA Docuseries Featuring LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, and More
9 mins
Netflix Set to Develop NBA Docuseries Featuring LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, and More
Cindy Bodmer, SIU Women's Golf Coach, Announces Retirement
9 mins
Cindy Bodmer, SIU Women's Golf Coach, Announces Retirement
New York Giants' Jamie Gillan Earns NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
10 mins
New York Giants' Jamie Gillan Earns NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Lawmakers and Amazon Teamsters Challenge Amazon's Treatment of Delivery Drivers
11 mins
Lawmakers and Amazon Teamsters Challenge Amazon's Treatment of Delivery Drivers
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
4 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
4 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
6 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
7 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
7 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
7 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
7 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
8 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app