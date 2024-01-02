en English
Crime

A Blood-Soaked Year: Trinidad and Tobago Grapples with Soaring Crime Rates

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
A Blood-Soaked Year: Trinidad and Tobago Grapples with Soaring Crime Rates

As the clock struck midnight on December 31, 2023, Trinidad and Tobago bid farewell to a year marred by over 570 murders, an alarming figure that triggered deep concern among its citizens, particularly in the southern region. This wave of violence has painted a grim picture, which was starkly reflected in the unusually sparse crowd at Vessigny Beach during the New Year’s holiday.

Voices from the Ground

Shanti Jagnanan, a resident who visited the beach with her family, encapsulated the fear gripping the nation. “The high crime rate is taking innocent lives, including children. I fear for my son’s future,” she shared, her voice trembling with emotion. She also underscored the urgency to address the rampant domestic violence plaguing the society.

Rory Henry, another concerned citizen, emphasized the undeniable link between employment opportunities and crime rates. He noted that the rising desperation born out of job scarcity is a significant driver for the surge in criminal activities. “There was a time when we could leave our homes unlocked. That time seems like a distant memory now,” he lamented.

The Role of TT Regiment and Job Opportunities

Desi Thomas, echoing Rory’s sentiments, underscored the need for more jobs as a countermeasure against crime. He suggested a more active role for the TT Regiment in combating crime. The common thread running through these voices is a palpable sentiment of insecurity, with citizens yearning for a safer 2024.

A New Year Marred by Violence

Regrettably, the new year commenced with a chilling reminder of the grim reality, with two murders reported on New Year’s Day—one in Belmont and another in Tobago. The crime situation in Trinidad and Tobago is a pressing issue, requiring immediate and effective interventions to assure the citizens that their lives and the future of their children are secure.

Crime Security Trinidad and Tobago
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

