Belfast Robbery: Man Arrested as Police Appeal for Information Continues

When the sun dipped below the horizon in Belfast last Saturday, a chilling event unfolded, which has now become the centerpiece of police investigations. A man, whose identity remains concealed under the shadow of anonymity, hailed a taxi in West Belfast, only to be driven to the Newtownards Road area in East Belfast. The journey, however, was nothing short of a prelude to a crime that would soon grip the city in shock.

The Encounter

Upon arriving in the East Belfast area, the passenger exited his ride on Grampian Avenue and encountered another man, easily recognizable by his blonde hair and black puffer jacket. The meeting between the two, initially seeming ordinary, took a sinister turn when the passenger dashed back to the taxi, reportedly armed with a firearm. The two men then fled the scene, disappearing into the darkness of the night.

A Threatening Ordeal

As the clock struck approximately 8:20 pm, the police received an alarming report. A man, a woman, and a 17-year-old girl had been threatened by a man brandishing a handgun. The male victim's mobile phone was stolen before the assailant made a swift escape towards King Street. The victims, though shaken, remained unharmed.

Arrest and Appeal

In the wake of these distressing events, the authorities swung into action. A man in his 30s was arrested, suspected of robbery, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear, and possession of a Class C controlled substance. As the suspect sits in police custody, Detective Sergeant Kitchen has urged anyone with information to come forward and assist in shedding light on this puzzling incident. The appeal extends to anyone who can provide valuable information, either directly to the police or through Crimestoppers.