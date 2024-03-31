94-Year-Old Cancer Center Employee Killed in Hit-and-Run by Colleague in Kansas

On a somber Thursday morning just before 8 a.m. at the University of Kansas Cancer Center's Westwood campus, a tragic incident unfolded that shook the local community and the institution's staff. William J. Ward, a 94-year-old employee, met an untimely demise in a parking garage, victim of a hit-and-run. The alleged perpetrator, 24-year-old nursing assistant and fellow employee, Kelsi Carmack, now faces a felony charge, casting a long shadow over the health center known for its mission of healing and support.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The day started like any other at the University of Kansas Cancer Center until tragedy struck in its parking garage. Ward, beloved by his colleagues, was fatally hit in an incident that saw Carmack fleeing the scene, only to be arrested several hours later. Court documents reveal Carmack's claim of unawareness in the accident, stating she did not realize she had hit Ward. Despite this, she is charged with failing to stop at an accident that resulted in death, stirring a mix of shock, sadness, and disbelief among those at the center and beyond.

University and Community Response

The University of Kansas Health System promptly responded with a statement expressing deep shock and sadness over the incident, emphasizing the tragic irony given their commitment to healing. Counseling services were offered to all cancer center employees grappling with the news, underlining the community's collective mourning and the support network being mobilized to help those affected navigate through this difficult time. The heartfelt apology issued by Carmack's father to Ward's family further underscores the profound impact of the loss on all involved.

Legal Proceedings and Societal Reflections

Following her arrest, Carmack posted a $7,500 bond and awaits her next court appearance on April 10. This incident brings to the forefront issues surrounding workplace safety, the responsibilities of individuals in accident scenarios, and the broader implications for community and institutional dynamics when tragedy strikes. As the legal process unfolds, many are left contemplating the fragility of life and the importance of compassion, understanding, and forgiveness in the aftermath of unforeseeable events.