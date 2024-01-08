911 Transcripts Unveil Chaos During Maine’s Deadliest Mass Shooting

The 911 transcripts of Maine’s deadliest mass shooting on October 25, 2023, lay bare the horrific moments of panic and confusion as an ordinary day in Lewiston turned into a nightmare. The massacre began at a bowling alley and later shifted to Schemengees Bar, leaving a trail of 18 fatalities and 13 injuries. The transcripts reveal the sheer terror of those trapped in the chilling scenario, desperately seeking help while trying to stay undetected and navigate an escape without a clear idea of the shooter’s whereabouts.

Dispatcher’s Role Amid the Chaos

As the calls flooded in, dispatchers on the other end exhibited commendable composure, providing life-saving instructions and attempting to calm the terrified callers while waiting for the arrival of police assistance. The transcripts illuminate the critical role of these unseen heroes, who often serve as the first line of response in such crisis situations.

Tragedy’s Trigger: A Shooter’s Deteriorating Mental Health

The transcripts also shed light on the shooter, identified as Army reservist Robert Card. Card was later found dead by suicide in Lisbon, two days after his deadly spree. He had displayed signs of a deteriorating mental state, which were known to both his community and his military unit. Alarmingly, no action was taken to place him on a prohibited persons list or enact laws to prevent his access to firearms.

An Independent Inquiry and Lessons to Learn

An independent commission has been set up to review the incident, with a particular focus on the overlooked warning signs of Card’s mental health. The incident, which led to a lockdown for tens of thousands and became the largest manhunt in Maine’s history, has raised serious concerns about the measures in place to prevent such tragedies and the need for more robust mental health and gun control policies.