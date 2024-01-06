911 Calls Ignored: SIU Investigates Death of Young Woman in Thunder Bay

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has taken over the case of a 21-year-old woman found deceased in her residence in Thunder Bay, after a series of 911 calls reportedly met with an initial lack of response from the officers. The deceased, identified as Jenna Ostberg, hailed from Bearskin Lake First Nation and was a known advocate for women’s rights.

The Tragic Timeline

The case came into light following three 911 calls. The initial call for service did not receive a response from the officers. A second call was made to cancel the initial request, and it was only after a third 911 call reported the woman as deceased, that officers arrived at the scene. The incident occurred on December 30, raising questions about the treatment of First Nations women by the Thunder Bay police.

SIU Takes the Helm

The SIU, responsible for investigating the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, has assigned two investigators and one forensic investigator to the case. One subject official has been designated in connection to the incident. The SIU is currently seeking information from the public, including any relevant videos or photos, to assist with the investigation.

Systemic Racism and Hope for Justice

The case has brought attention to alleged systemic racism toward Indigenous people within the Thunder Bay Police Service. Jenna’s family hopes the investigation would bring justice for Jenna and other Indigenous women who have experienced violence while highlighting the need for significant changes in policing services. The case also underscores the involvement of domestic violence, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.