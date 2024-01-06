84 Muslim Brotherhood Affiliates Face Trial in UAE for Terrorism Charges

In a significant development in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 84 individuals, primarily associated with the Muslim Brotherhood, have been brought before the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal, also known as the State Security Court. These individuals are facing trial for their alleged involvement in forming a secret organization with the intention of carrying out violent and terrorist acts within the UAE.

The Hidden Case

The case, numbered (17) of 2013, remained undisclosed until the suspects were apprehended and charged. The suspects are accused of concealing the crime and its evidence, which only came to light after their arrests. This case reflects the UAE’s ongoing efforts to counter-terrorism and ensure national security.

A Rigorous Investigation

The UAE’s Attorney-General, Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, initiated a comprehensive six-month-long investigation that led to the current proceedings. His unwavering commitment to justice laid the groundwork for the trial, illustrating the country’s dedication to upholding the rule of law.

The Ongoing Trial

The public trial, now underway, is being conducted by the State Security Court, which is hearing witness testimonies and diligently examining the allegations. In a testament to the UAE’s commitment to a fair trial, each defendant without legal representation has been assigned an attorney. This ensures the fundamental legal principle of the right to defense is being upheld.

The trials continue as the court delves into the allegations, reflecting the UAE’s relentless pursuit of justice and its unwavering stand against terrorism.