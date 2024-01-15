£817 Worth of High-End Outdoor Clothing Stolen from Cotswold Store in Hedge End

On Sunday, December 17, at 11.10 am, the quiet humdrum of Hedge End was disrupted by a theft at the Cotswold Outdoor store. The thieves, with a taste for high-end outdoor gear, made away with Rab jackets, Montane hoodies, and a Barbour jacket, a haul totaling a staggering £817.

Police Launch Investigation

In response to this audacious act, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have kicked off an intensive investigation. As part of their efforts, they have released CCTV images of a man and a woman, both believed to be connected to the incident. The images could hold the key to unlocking the truth behind the theft and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Suspects: A Detailed Description

The man in the images is described as white, about 6 feet tall, in his mid-thirties to forties, with a skinny build. His dark hair, tattoos on his hands, and the cap he wore at the time of the theft are distinguishing features that could make him easily recognizable. The woman, however, remains an enigma with no specific details available at present.

Public Appeal for Information

The police have appealed to the public for help cracking this case. They are calling on anyone with information, including eyewitnesses or individuals with pertinent footage from CCTV, mobile phones, dash cams, or doorbell cameras, to step forward. Information can be relayed directly to the police or via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, citing incident number 44230514358. For those wishing to report anonymously, Crimestoppers offers a viable option. With this public appeal, the police hope to identify and locate the individuals in the CCTV images, effectively progressing their investigation.