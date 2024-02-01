79-Year-Old Iqbal Khan Noor Kidnapped in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Whereabouts Unknown

The tranquility of an ordinary day was shattered in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on January 11, when 79-year-old Iqbal Khan Noor was kidnapped. Iqbal Khan, the brother of Colonel (retd) Dr. Muhammad Ifikhar Noor, a distinguished retired army officer, was intercepted and abducted near the Essa Nagri graveyard on Sir Shah Suleman Road, a notorious territory for criminal activity.

Abduction in Broad Daylight

On that fateful day, Iqbal Khan had left his office at the Mashriq Center, accompanied by Abdul Hameed Siddiqui, a close friend of his son. Their journey was abruptly halted by armed individuals in three vehicles who intercepted their car. Iqbal Khan was forcibly taken, and their cell phones were seized, leaving them bereft of any immediate means to seek help.

Family's Plea for Help

Upon receiving the harrowing news of the kidnapping, the family immediately contacted the Police Helpline Madadgar 15. Their desperate plea for help was followed by a petition filed at the Sindh High Court. Despite their swift actions, the whereabouts of Iqbal Khan remained shrouded in mystery.

The Unresolved Case

On January 29, an official kidnapping case was registered at the Aziz Bhatti police station under FIR No. 100/24, Section 365. The family's tireless efforts to locate their beloved Iqbal Khan continue, as the law enforcement agencies delve deeper into the investigation of this unsettling case.