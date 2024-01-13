76-Year-Old Man Charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty in Suffolk County

Carlos Lauro, a 76-year-old man from Riverhead, Suffolk County, stands accused of aggravated cruelty to animals among other charges, following the fatal shooting of two German shepherd dogs and the neglect of a host of other animals on his property. The harrowing plight of these animals came to public knowledge after a one-year-old German shepherd named Blitzkrieg had to be euthanized due to paralysis resulting from a gunshot wound. Prior to Blitzkrieg, Lauro had reportedly shot and killed a six-month-old German shepherd named Cranky.

Unveiling the Atrocities

During the course of their investigation, authorities discovered a grim scenario of malnourished animals and several deceased farm animals on Lauro’s premises. Previous complaints about the property had led to several prosecutions for illegal animal sales, attempts to operate an illegal slaughterhouse, and other violations.

Legal Proceedings

Lauro is currently being held without bail and is represented by the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County, which has refrained from commenting on the case. The charges against Lauro are being pursued by Assistant District Attorney Brooke Salvatore, with investigative support from Suffolk County BEAST Detective Joanna Westrack.

Rescue and Rehabilitation

Humane Long Island, an animal welfare organization, is actively assisting in the relocation of the surviving farm animals to foster care, offering them a chance at a better life away from the horrors they have endured.