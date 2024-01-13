70-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Threatening to Shoot, Kill Three in Maricopa

A 70-year-old woman in Maricopa, Debbi M. Parvin, was taken into police custody following an altercation in Rancho El Dorado. The incident occurred on Tuesday and involved Parvin allegedly threatening to shoot and kill three individuals, including a child. The conflict reportedly arose when Parvin, seated in her car, began a verbal dispute with two adults and one minor on a driveway located on West Carey Drive.

The Threats Unveiled

According to the Maricopa Police Department’s report, Parvin issued threats to the trio, stating they would be ‘tasered or shot.’ She went on to say, ‘I am going to f*cking kill you,’ explicitly threatening their lives. Eyewitness accounts reveal that Parvin pointed a taser at the victims through her car window, further escalating the situation.

A Taunt and a Flight

Parvin’s intimidation did not stop at that. She went on to further provoke one of the individuals, asking if they desired her to use the taser immediately. Following these threats, Parvin fled the scene, leaving the victims in a state of shock and fear. However, her escape was short-lived. The police were able to locate her at another residence on the same street.

Arrest and Confession

Upon meeting the authorities, Parvin confessed to the accusations. She admitted to having pointed the taser at the victims during the confrontation. A subsequent search led to the discovery of the taser in Parvin’s purse. This escalated the seriousness of the charges against her. Parvin now faces charges of aggravated assault, threatening and intimidating, endangerment, and disorderly conduct, potentially leading to nearly seven years in prison.