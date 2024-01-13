en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

7 Men Gangrape Woman in Bengaluru, Sparking Outrage and Political Controversy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
7 Men Gangrape Woman in Bengaluru, Sparking Outrage and Political Controversy

In an appalling incident that has shaken the city of Bengaluru, a 26-year-old woman was brutally gang-raped by seven men in Hangal of Haveri district. The heinous crime unfolded in a hotel room where the victim and her partner were initially assaulted, before being subjected to further sexual violence at three different locations in a nearby jungle, 8 km away from Hangal Town.

Unrelenting Pursuit of Justice

The case came to light when a video, filmed by the perpetrators, went viral, raising a public outcry. Swiftly responding to the situation, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from Davanagere, during their investigation, managed to locate the victim’s innerwear at the first crime site. Four of the accused have already been arrested, and a special police team is relentlessly pursuing the remaining three. Multiple pieces of crucial evidence have been collected and sent for laboratory examination to aid in the case.

NCW Steps In

In the wake of the disturbing incident, the National Commission of Women (NCW) has taken cognizance. The chairperson, Rekha Sharma, has demanded stringent action against the guilty, and announced the dispatch of a team to Karnataka for a comprehensive investigation into the case. The NCW has also called upon the Karnataka Director General of Police to file a report on the matter within three days.

Political Reverberations

The incident has not been without political reverberations. BJP leaders have criticized the ruling Congress government in Karnataka, alleging a surge in crimes against women under its watch. The state’s Home Minister has countered these claims, maintaining that law and order in Karnataka is under control, and accusing the BJP of politicizing the issue. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged a double standard in moral policing by the state government, claiming that the police attempted to cover up the case and protect the culprits.

0
Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Manhunt
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has launched a public appeal for information, focusing on the whereabouts of Corey James Moore, a 46-year-old Arcata resident, currently wanted on an outstanding felony warrant. Moore is believed to be transient within the Arcata region of California. Public Advisory In a bid to ensure public safety, the HCSO
Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Manhunt
Viral Video from Datia: A Telling Tale of Vigilante Justice and Public Outrage
16 mins ago
Viral Video from Datia: A Telling Tale of Vigilante Justice and Public Outrage
Montreal's Village Neighborhood Faces Business Exodus Amid Rising Crime Rates
21 mins ago
Montreal's Village Neighborhood Faces Business Exodus Amid Rising Crime Rates
Sri Lanka's Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre Faces Second Day of Clashes; National Updates
4 mins ago
Sri Lanka's Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre Faces Second Day of Clashes; National Updates
Murder Cases Highlight Need for Judicial Reform in Malta
7 mins ago
Murder Cases Highlight Need for Judicial Reform in Malta
Ration Scam in Uttar Pradesh: Mid-Day Meal Scheme Exploited, Law Enforcement Questioned
12 mins ago
Ration Scam in Uttar Pradesh: Mid-Day Meal Scheme Exploited, Law Enforcement Questioned
Latest Headlines
World News
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
1 min
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
1 min
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
2 mins
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
2 mins
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
3 mins
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
3 mins
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
4 mins
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
4 mins
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
6 mins
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
9 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app