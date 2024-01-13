7 Men Gangrape Woman in Bengaluru, Sparking Outrage and Political Controversy

In an appalling incident that has shaken the city of Bengaluru, a 26-year-old woman was brutally gang-raped by seven men in Hangal of Haveri district. The heinous crime unfolded in a hotel room where the victim and her partner were initially assaulted, before being subjected to further sexual violence at three different locations in a nearby jungle, 8 km away from Hangal Town.

Unrelenting Pursuit of Justice

The case came to light when a video, filmed by the perpetrators, went viral, raising a public outcry. Swiftly responding to the situation, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from Davanagere, during their investigation, managed to locate the victim’s innerwear at the first crime site. Four of the accused have already been arrested, and a special police team is relentlessly pursuing the remaining three. Multiple pieces of crucial evidence have been collected and sent for laboratory examination to aid in the case.

NCW Steps In

In the wake of the disturbing incident, the National Commission of Women (NCW) has taken cognizance. The chairperson, Rekha Sharma, has demanded stringent action against the guilty, and announced the dispatch of a team to Karnataka for a comprehensive investigation into the case. The NCW has also called upon the Karnataka Director General of Police to file a report on the matter within three days.

Political Reverberations

The incident has not been without political reverberations. BJP leaders have criticized the ruling Congress government in Karnataka, alleging a surge in crimes against women under its watch. The state’s Home Minister has countered these claims, maintaining that law and order in Karnataka is under control, and accusing the BJP of politicizing the issue. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged a double standard in moral policing by the state government, claiming that the police attempted to cover up the case and protect the culprits.