67-Year-Old Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Minors in Adamawa State

In a shocking turn of events, the Adamawa State Police have apprehended a 67-year-old man, Mahmud Adamu, from the Ganye town of Ganye LGA, Adamawa State, for allegedly sexually assaulting minors. Adamu, hailing from Sabon Layi, confessed to the police about his disturbing practice of violating young girls.

Confession of the Perpetrator

Adamu laid bare the nature of his heinous acts, revealing that he derived a perverse pleasure from forcibly touching underage girls. He admitted to sexually assaulting three teenagers on separate occasions in his community. His modus operandi involved fondling the girls before inserting his fingers into their private parts, a disturbing manifestation of his sexual desires.

The Incidents Unfolded

The incidents began in 2023 when Adamu found himself alone, as his wife was away. It is during this period that he initiated his series of sexual assaults on the innocent victims. The arrest of Adamu has cast a dark shadow over the community, with many grappling to come to terms with the reality of such an appalling incident occurring in their midst.

A Call for Vigilance

In the wake of this unsettling revelation, CP Babatola Afolabi, the State’s Commissioner of Police, has issued a critical advisory. Afolabi urged parents to maintain a high level of vigilance over their children and to be wary of individuals who exhibit an inappropriate degree of friendship towards them. The Commissioner’s advice serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers lurking in society, and the need for parents and guardians to take proactive measures to protect their children.