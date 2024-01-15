66-year-old Man Detained for Damaging Airport Perimeter Fence

Jonathan Emejulu, a 66-year-old man, has found himself in the custody of the Enugu State Police Command following allegations of inflicting damage on the perimeter fence of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. The arrest, as announced by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, also involved the apprehension of another male suspect connected to the incident.

Tools Recovered from Suspects

Upon the arrest of these individuals, the police recovered a trove of tools including two pickaxes, five Monday hammers, two shovels, and reinforcement bars. These items, believed to have been used in the act of vandalism, are crucial pieces of evidence that the police will undoubtedly utilize in the ongoing investigation.

Legal Proceedings Await the Suspects

According to the statement released by the police, the suspects will be subject to legal proceedings once the investigations reach a conclusion. This indicates the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the matter. The public will be kept abreast of further developments in the case as they unfold.

A History of Similar Accusations

This is not the first time Jonathan Emejulu has been accused of such an act. Back in 2020, he was implicated in similar acts of property damage, leading to a heightened sense of alarm among the local residents and airport workers. These repeated offenses have spurred calls for definitive government action against Emejulu. The Enugu State government, in response, has pledged to ensure the culprits face the full extent of the law.