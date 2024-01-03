en English
Crime

60-Year-Old Man Charged With Aggravated Assault and Battery Against Wife

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:51 pm EST


In a horrifying display of domestic violence, 60-year-old Dwight Wendel Boutwell has been apprehended and charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon. Boutwell, a resident of Cantonment, allegedly subjected his wife of 21 years to a brutal assault that included punching, strangulation, and threats to her life with a kitchen knife.

Charges Pile Up Against Boutwell

Boutwell’s list of charges is chilling. The man is accused of aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery by strangulation, and violation of a domestic violence injunction. This litany of offenses paints a grim picture of a man who, according to the arrest report, showed no mercy in his attack on his spouse.

The Horrific Assault

According to the arrest report, the incident was far from a mere scuffle. Boutwell allegedly punched his wife multiple times, hit her with an electronic extension cord, and strangled her to the point of impeding her breathing. The assault reached a terrifying peak when Boutwell reportedly held a kitchen knife against his wife’s neck, threatening her life.

Victim’s Injuries Consistent with Claims

Deputies who arrived at the scene were able to observe the victim’s injuries, which were found to be consistent with her claims. The physical evidence corroborated the victim’s account, strengthening the case against Boutwell. He has since been detained at the Escambia County Jail, with bond set at $45,000.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the community is left grappling with the stark reminder of the ongoing issue of domestic violence. The case of Dwight Wendel Boutwell serves as a grim testament to the urgency of this issue, illuminating the relentless struggle faced by countless victims across the globe.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

