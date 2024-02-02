6-Year-Old Cyclist Struck by Truck in Memphis; Condition Now Non-Critical

In an unfortunate incident that unfolded in the quiet neighborhood of Berclair, Memphis, a 6-year-old boy found himself in the unforgiving path of a Toyota Tundra. The child, who had innocently ventured out of his house on his bike without his mother's awareness, was struck by the truck on the sunlit afternoon of Thursday.

Child's Condition Downgraded to Non-Critical

As the dust settled, a grim scene revealed the boy's bike crumbled under the heavy wheels of the truck, and the young cyclist himself seriously injured. Rushed to the Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, his wounds were initially deemed severe. However, the hospital later downgraded his condition to non-critical, shining a glimmer of hope on the otherwise tragic event.

Driver Cited for Lack of Financial Responsibility

The driver of the Toyota Tundra, notably, did not flee the scene. He stayed, perhaps filled with regret, as the law enforcement officers arrived. The Memphis Police Department, now leading the investigation, cited the driver for lacking insurance - a clear breach of financial responsibility. A court date has been set for March 15, 2024.

Memphis Police Department Leading the Investigation

The Memphis Police Department is now unraveling the circumstances leading up to the accident. As the neighborhood grapples with the shock of the incident, the unanswered question remains: How did a regular day turn into a near-tragedy for a 6-year-old who should have been safe inside his home?