en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

54-Year Sentence for West Midlands Robbery Gang: A Reign of Terror Ends

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
54-Year Sentence for West Midlands Robbery Gang: A Reign of Terror Ends

In a significant victory for the West Midlands Police, a gang of four men responsible for a series of violent armed robberies across the region, has been jailed for a collective 54 years. The group, composed of Aaron Day, Liam Bell, Jordell Duquesney, and Richard Gray, executed their meticulously planned crimes between November 2022 and June 2023, with their targets spanning shops, arcades, and even a travel agent.

Reign of Terror

Donning masks to conceal their identities, the gang members wielded hammers, knives, and an axe, using these instruments of fear to threaten and assault staff members. Often, they held the staff hostage while demanding money. Their crime spree resulted in the theft of thousands of pounds before the long arm of the law finally caught up with them on July 19, 2023.

Pattern of Crime

The inaugural robbery of this reign of terror occurred at Shipley’s arcade in West Bromwich. The assailants threatened both customers and staff, securing a significant sum before escaping. Similar heists followed at Buzz Bingo in Erdington and Cashino in Birmingham city center, as the criminals continued to use violence and intimidation to secure their ill-gotten gains. The trauma inflicted on their victims was not solely physical; the psychological scars run deep, with one victim recounting the lingering impact of being seized and threatened.

Justice Served

Despite the gang’s careful planning and execution, they were ultimately ensnared by the West Midlands Police. The dedicated officers pieced together the puzzle through eyewitness accounts, meticulous analysis of CCTV footage, and the tracking of mobile phones and vehicles. Upon their arrest, the police discovered incriminating items – balaclavas, gloves, and a set of number plates with double-sided tape – in the possession of the gang members. The severity of the crimes and their lasting impact on the victims were underscored by Detective Constable John Marsh from the West Midlands Police’s Major Crime Proactive Unit. This successful operation, a result of various investigative techniques, not only brought the criminals to justice but also ensured the restoration of peace and security in the community.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Woodstock Shed Fire Reveals Unfortunate Victim: Investigation Underway
In the quiet town of Woodstock, New Brunswick, an unexpected tragedy unfolded on a chilly Monday morning. Firefighters rushed to the Methodist Cemetery, approximately 75 kilometres west of Fredericton, to douse a flaming shed. Amidst the charred remains, a grim discovery was made: a body, leading to the initiation of a sudden death investigation by
Woodstock Shed Fire Reveals Unfortunate Victim: Investigation Underway
Former Kentucky Court Official Sentenced for Stealing Over $435,000 from Trusts
11 mins ago
Former Kentucky Court Official Sentenced for Stealing Over $435,000 from Trusts
Sophie Rundle Takes Center Stage in ITV's New Crime Drama 'After the Flood'
14 mins ago
Sophie Rundle Takes Center Stage in ITV's New Crime Drama 'After the Flood'
Ex-Air Force Agent Harrod Sentenced to 10 Years for Child Molestation
5 mins ago
Ex-Air Force Agent Harrod Sentenced to 10 Years for Child Molestation
Mumbai Man Arrested for Murdering Bank Manager Girlfriend in Navi Mumbai Hotel
7 mins ago
Mumbai Man Arrested for Murdering Bank Manager Girlfriend in Navi Mumbai Hotel
Road Rage Incident Turns Fatal After Bills-Dolphins Game in South Florida
10 mins ago
Road Rage Incident Turns Fatal After Bills-Dolphins Game in South Florida
Latest Headlines
World News
Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders Discuss Challenges and Future with Islamabad's Health Officer
27 seconds
Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders Discuss Challenges and Future with Islamabad's Health Officer
Odisha Government Considers Salary Hike for Community Health and Service Workers
35 seconds
Odisha Government Considers Salary Hike for Community Health and Service Workers
Discovery's 'Big Little Brawlers': A Tale of Undersized Underdogs Chasing Dreams
1 min
Discovery's 'Big Little Brawlers': A Tale of Undersized Underdogs Chasing Dreams
Sindh and Balochistan to Clash in Upcoming Softball Series: A Step Towards National Development
2 mins
Sindh and Balochistan to Clash in Upcoming Softball Series: A Step Towards National Development
BC Search and Rescue Leaders Pen Open Letter Alleging Misconduct within ECMR Ministry
2 mins
BC Search and Rescue Leaders Pen Open Letter Alleging Misconduct within ECMR Ministry
Surge in Violent Political Threats Shadows American Democracy
4 mins
Surge in Violent Political Threats Shadows American Democracy
PDP's Struggles: Time for Change in Nigerian Politics?
4 mins
PDP's Struggles: Time for Change in Nigerian Politics?
Week in Health: Fauci's Testimony, FDA Announcements and Recalls, and More
5 mins
Week in Health: Fauci's Testimony, FDA Announcements and Recalls, and More
Congressman Calls for Impeachment of Lloyd Austin Over Hidden Hospitalization
5 mins
Congressman Calls for Impeachment of Lloyd Austin Over Hidden Hospitalization
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
42 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app