54-Year Sentence for West Midlands Robbery Gang: A Reign of Terror Ends

In a significant victory for the West Midlands Police, a gang of four men responsible for a series of violent armed robberies across the region, has been jailed for a collective 54 years. The group, composed of Aaron Day, Liam Bell, Jordell Duquesney, and Richard Gray, executed their meticulously planned crimes between November 2022 and June 2023, with their targets spanning shops, arcades, and even a travel agent.

Reign of Terror

Donning masks to conceal their identities, the gang members wielded hammers, knives, and an axe, using these instruments of fear to threaten and assault staff members. Often, they held the staff hostage while demanding money. Their crime spree resulted in the theft of thousands of pounds before the long arm of the law finally caught up with them on July 19, 2023.

Pattern of Crime

The inaugural robbery of this reign of terror occurred at Shipley’s arcade in West Bromwich. The assailants threatened both customers and staff, securing a significant sum before escaping. Similar heists followed at Buzz Bingo in Erdington and Cashino in Birmingham city center, as the criminals continued to use violence and intimidation to secure their ill-gotten gains. The trauma inflicted on their victims was not solely physical; the psychological scars run deep, with one victim recounting the lingering impact of being seized and threatened.

Justice Served

Despite the gang’s careful planning and execution, they were ultimately ensnared by the West Midlands Police. The dedicated officers pieced together the puzzle through eyewitness accounts, meticulous analysis of CCTV footage, and the tracking of mobile phones and vehicles. Upon their arrest, the police discovered incriminating items – balaclavas, gloves, and a set of number plates with double-sided tape – in the possession of the gang members. The severity of the crimes and their lasting impact on the victims were underscored by Detective Constable John Marsh from the West Midlands Police’s Major Crime Proactive Unit. This successful operation, a result of various investigative techniques, not only brought the criminals to justice but also ensured the restoration of peace and security in the community.