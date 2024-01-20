JAC Calls for 48-Hour Manipur Bandh Over Unmet Demands and Singh's Killing, Causing State-Wide Shutdown

Imphal, the capital city of Manipur, came to a standstill as a 48-hour bandh, or general strike, commenced at 5 am on January 20. The strike was called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) in response to the brutal killing of Takhellambam Manoranjan Singh, a village volunteer, and the state government's failure to address their demands. With the bandh affecting the entire state, key market areas of Imphal such as Paona Bazar, Thangal Bazar, MG Avenue, Khoyathong Road, and the 'Nupi keithel' or women's market were closed.

The bandh resulted in a complete shutdown of commercial and educational activities. Banks, businesses, and educational institutions were closed, and public transport services were suspended. Essential services and religious events, however, were exempted from the strike. The region remained cut off from the rest of the country as interstate bus services and inter-district vehicle services were also suspended.

Government's Inaction Triggers Protest

The bandh was a direct consequence of the state government's failure to meet the JAC's demands, which were submitted to the state's chief minister with a 24-hour deadline. The demands, as per sources, included transferring the chairmanship of the Unified Command to the Chief Minister, abolishing the Suspension of Operation pact with 'Kuki militants', and implementing the National Register of Citizens.

The deceased, Takhellambam Manoranjan Singh, was suspected to have been killed during a clash between armed groups, with his body found near Kangchup Chingkhong. The bandh was a means for the JAC and the citizenry to express their outrage and frustration with the government's handling of the crisis. The protestors demanded swift action and the arrest of the perpetrators involved in the killing. The bandh is expected to continue until 5 am on January 22, marking 48 hours of state-wide shutdown.