445 FET”O Infiltrators Identified in Turkish National Police

In a recent development, the Turkish National Police have identified 445 of their personnel as being linked to the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FET”O), the group held accountable for the failed coup attempt in 2016. This revelation was made possible after decrypting a seized encrypted database from a suspect, ‘Garson’ (Waiter), in 2017. The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) of Turkey has been meticulously analyzing this database, which uncovers the activities of FET”O infiltrators within the law enforcement over the past 16 years, thereby leading to the present administrative inquiries.

Unveiling the Undercover Network

The scrutinized database disclosed data on approximately 3,000 FET”O infiltrators and also pinpointed 4,121 individuals acting as handlers for these infiltrators. The handlers included ‘sisters,’ the female members of FET”O, who were responsible for overseeing female police officers and spouses affiliated with the group. The database additionally exposed the group’s involvement in various plots against the government, including two coup attempts in 2013, masqueraded as an anti-corruption probe, and the military-led coup attempt in 2016.

Decoding FET”O

FET”O, under the leadership of Fethullah Gülen who resides in the U.S., was initially not openly opposed due to its image as a benign religious group. However, revelations have since surfaced that they strategically positioned their members within critical institutions like the army, judiciary, while maintaining utmost secrecy. The 2016 coup attempt, which resulted in 251 deaths and nearly 2,200 injuries, triggered a state of emergency, culminating in thousands of detentions, arrests, and dismissals in the public sector. This incident significantly accelerated the dismantling of FET”O’s influence within Turkey.

Previous Plots and Attempts

Prior to the 2016 coup, the organization had also been implicated in two separate attempts to overthrow the government in 2013. They executed this through their judiciary and law enforcement infiltrators, employing tactics such as stealing exam answers to facilitate the infiltration of its members into significant institutions. This recent unveiling of FET”O affiliations within the National Police continues to underscore the extent and depth of the organization’s infiltration in Turkey’s institutions.