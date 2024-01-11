en English
Crime

44-Year-Old Woman Arrested in Kuala Lumpur Over Misuse of Debit Card

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
44-Year-Old Woman Arrested in Kuala Lumpur Over Misuse of Debit Card

In a turn of events, a 44-year-old woman found herself in handcuffs, detained in Desa Petaling, Kuala Lumpur. The arrest, led by ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor of the Brickfields district police, occurred at approximately 7:45 pm on a seemingly ordinary Wednesday. The woman was apprehended on allegations of misusing a government official’s debit card, a crime that has left the public in shock and intrigue.

Unfolding the Investigation

The arrest ensued a Facebook post by a 35-year-old man, who reported his missing debit card. The incident led to an investigation that brought to light two unauthorized transactions from his account. These transactions took place without the owner’s knowledge on the eve and day of Christmas, December 24 and 25 of the previous year. The total sum of these transactions amounted to a staggering RM4,400, causing an uproar in the local community.

The Underlying Law

The case is being meticulously examined under the lens of Section 4(1) of the Computer Crimes Act 1997. This legislation pertains to the unauthorized access to computer material and carries a severe penalty for those found guilty.

Public Speculation and Appeal

News of the arrest has drawn attention, leading to widespread speculation. However, ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor, in an effort to maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation, has called on the public to refrain from conjecture. The appeal is a reminder of the importance of due process, and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

Crime Cybersecurity Malaysia
BNN Correspondents



