42-Year-Old Man Arrested on Felony Drug Charges in Laurel Traffic Stop

In a significant drug bust, a 42-year-old man named Edsel Wootten from Laurel was arrested following a traffic stop on Thursday night. The arrest was executed by the Sussex County Governor's Task Force and Probation and Parole officers. The incident took place shortly before 11 PM near West Street in Laurel.

Details of the Incident

The officers on duty noticed a Ford Focus failing to signal a turn. The car was stopped for the violation, and upon contacting the occupants, they identified Wootten, who was known to be on probation. A bundle of suspected heroin was visibly protruding from Wootten's pocket, leading to his immediate arrest without any resistance from his side.

Discovery of Additional Items

During the course of the arrest, further investigations led to the discovery of additional unspecified items on Wootten's person and property. These items are currently under examination and might potentially lead to more charges against Wootten.

Charges and Detention

Following the arrest, Wootten was taken to Troop 4 where he was charged with various crimes, including possession of heroin. After his arraignment by the Justice of the Peace Court 3, Wootten was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution (SCI) on a cash bond of $18,300. His detention continues as he is unable to post the bail amount.