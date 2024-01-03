en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

39-Year-Old Woman Brutally Murdered in Secunda, Mpumalanga: Police Seek Public Assistance

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
39-Year-Old Woman Brutally Murdered in Secunda, Mpumalanga: Police Seek Public Assistance

In an unfortunate turn of events on January 2, 2024, Secunda, Mpumalanga, was the scene of a brutal crime. A 39-year-old woman, Busisiwe Precious Mkhabela, was found dead at her residence’s gate, the victim of multiple stab wounds to her upper body. The police, in their pursuit of justice, have identified a person of interest who they believe can provide significant insights into the case, Velly Vincent Mcunu.

Call for Public Assistance

Provincial spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala revealed that Ms. Mkhabela lived with a male partner and her cousin. Remarkably, her cousin was not present during the incident, and the male partner has been missing since the crime. Police have made a public appeal, urging Mr. Mcunu to present himself at the nearest police station and calling on the community at large to provide any information they may have about his whereabouts.

Channels for Information Submission

Those who possess any information that could aid in solving this case are encouraged to contact Detective Lieutenant Colonel Abraham Skhosana. Alternatively, details can be submitted via the MySAPSapp, with assurances of confidentiality and anonymity for all informants.

Commitment to Justice

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, is spearheading a team of investigators on the case. She has offered condolences to the victim’s family and has vowed to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice, highlighting the commitment of the police force to uphold law and order.

0
Crime South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
49 seconds ago
Multiple DUI Charges for Blackberry Township Resident Following Crash
On December 30, a single-vehicle crash in Blackberry Township sent shockwaves through the quiet community. The sole driver, 39-year-old Lisa A. Tegeler, now faces a litany of charges, including multiple counts of aggravated DUI and child endangerment. The incident, which left two children aged 7 and 8 with injuries ranging from bruising to head trauma,
Multiple DUI Charges for Blackberry Township Resident Following Crash
Car Break-ins Trigger Alarm in Mulund; Police Suspect More Cases
4 mins ago
Car Break-ins Trigger Alarm in Mulund; Police Suspect More Cases
29-Year-Old Sequim Man Faces Charges for Series of Vehicle Thefts and Vehicular Assault
4 mins ago
29-Year-Old Sequim Man Faces Charges for Series of Vehicle Thefts and Vehicular Assault
Kentucky Man Offers Children $100 to Hide Him from Police
50 seconds ago
Kentucky Man Offers Children $100 to Hide Him from Police
Kentucky Man Arrested After Series of Criminal Acts
57 seconds ago
Kentucky Man Arrested After Series of Criminal Acts
Perth Man Denies Involvement in Suspected Drug Deal, Publication Offers Subscriber Benefits
4 mins ago
Perth Man Denies Involvement in Suspected Drug Deal, Publication Offers Subscriber Benefits
Latest Headlines
World News
Bahamian Political Storm: Accusations Fly Over Delay in Freedom of Information Act
40 seconds
Bahamian Political Storm: Accusations Fly Over Delay in Freedom of Information Act
Arlington County Board Unveils 2050 Visioning Initiative
1 min
Arlington County Board Unveils 2050 Visioning Initiative
Chronic Pain: A Lingering Affliction for Traumatic Brain Injury Patients
1 min
Chronic Pain: A Lingering Affliction for Traumatic Brain Injury Patients
Fire Engulfs Miami Dolphins' Star Tyreek Hill's Luxury Home
1 min
Fire Engulfs Miami Dolphins' Star Tyreek Hill's Luxury Home
Motorsports Spectacular Returns to Victoria: A Weekend of High-Octane Thrills
2 mins
Motorsports Spectacular Returns to Victoria: A Weekend of High-Octane Thrills
PEMF Stimulation Shows Promise for Patients at Risk of Pseudoarthrosis: A Study Insight
2 mins
PEMF Stimulation Shows Promise for Patients at Risk of Pseudoarthrosis: A Study Insight
Broomfield City Council to Tackle Storage Farms Expansion, Salary Hike, and Tech Firm's Growth
2 mins
Broomfield City Council to Tackle Storage Farms Expansion, Salary Hike, and Tech Firm's Growth
Broomfield City Council to Discuss Storage Expansion and Attorney's Salary Increase
3 mins
Broomfield City Council to Discuss Storage Expansion and Attorney's Salary Increase
Street-Legal Race Engine Car Now Available for Purchase
3 mins
Street-Legal Race Engine Car Now Available for Purchase
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
44 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
45 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
1 hour
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
1 hour
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
4 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app