39-Year-Old Woman Brutally Murdered in Secunda, Mpumalanga: Police Seek Public Assistance

In an unfortunate turn of events on January 2, 2024, Secunda, Mpumalanga, was the scene of a brutal crime. A 39-year-old woman, Busisiwe Precious Mkhabela, was found dead at her residence’s gate, the victim of multiple stab wounds to her upper body. The police, in their pursuit of justice, have identified a person of interest who they believe can provide significant insights into the case, Velly Vincent Mcunu.

Call for Public Assistance

Provincial spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala revealed that Ms. Mkhabela lived with a male partner and her cousin. Remarkably, her cousin was not present during the incident, and the male partner has been missing since the crime. Police have made a public appeal, urging Mr. Mcunu to present himself at the nearest police station and calling on the community at large to provide any information they may have about his whereabouts.

Channels for Information Submission

Those who possess any information that could aid in solving this case are encouraged to contact Detective Lieutenant Colonel Abraham Skhosana. Alternatively, details can be submitted via the MySAPSapp, with assurances of confidentiality and anonymity for all informants.

Commitment to Justice

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, is spearheading a team of investigators on the case. She has offered condolences to the victim’s family and has vowed to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice, highlighting the commitment of the police force to uphold law and order.