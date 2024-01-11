38-Year Cold Case Solved: Jacksonville Homicide Victim Annie Mae Ernest’s Murderer Identified

In a resolution that has spanned nearly four decades, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has finally identified the suspect in the homicide of 38-year-old Annie Mae Ernest, a case that has kept Ernest's family in the throes of uncertainty since her body was discovered on September 9, 1985. The suspect, Robert Richard Van Pelt, known for his chameleonic ability to assume multiple identities, was located posthumously in Tampa, bringing a long-awaited closure to Ernest's family.

Advertisment

From Robert Vance to Robert Richard Van Pelt

Originally, investigators identified a person of interest named Robert Vance, who admitted to having social interactions with Ernest, but vehemently denied any involvement in her death. Vance's role in the case took a suspicious turn when he failed to appear for a scheduled polygraph examination and subsequently disappeared. It was later discovered that Robert Vance was not his real name, but an alias for Robert Richard Van Pelt.

A Cold Case Reopened

Advertisment

Despite numerous efforts to solve the case, including a reopening in 2008, it remained cold until 2023, when Ernest's family reached out to Project: Cold Case, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting the families of unsolved homicide victims. The organization's intervention marked a turning point in the investigation.

Modern Technology Unveils the Truth

The renewed investigation, buoyed by the power of modern technology and databases, saw investigators tracking Van Pelt to Tampa. Here, he was known under yet another alias, John Leroy Harris. In a twist of fate, Harris committed suicide in 1988 after being accused of shooting a woman in Tampa. Through meticulous fingerprint analysis, investigators were able to confirm that Vance, Harris, and Van Pelt were indeed the same individual.

The State Attorney's Office concluded that, had Van Pelt been alive, he would have been charged with Ernest's murder. The case has now been exceptionally cleared due to the death of the offender. The resolution brought bittersweet relief to Ernest's family, who expressed their gratitude for the resolution and a renewed peace in knowing that Van Pelt could no longer harm others.