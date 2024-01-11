en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

38-Year Cold Case Solved: Jacksonville Homicide Victim Annie Mae Ernest’s Murderer Identified

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
38-Year Cold Case Solved: Jacksonville Homicide Victim Annie Mae Ernest’s Murderer Identified

In a resolution that has spanned nearly four decades, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has finally identified the suspect in the homicide of 38-year-old Annie Mae Ernest, a case that has kept Ernest’s family in the throes of uncertainty since her body was discovered on September 9, 1985. The suspect, Robert Richard Van Pelt, known for his chameleonic ability to assume multiple identities, was located posthumously in Tampa, bringing a long-awaited closure to Ernest’s family.

From Robert Vance to Robert Richard Van Pelt

Originally, investigators identified a person of interest named Robert Vance, who admitted to having social interactions with Ernest, but vehemently denied any involvement in her death. Vance’s role in the case took a suspicious turn when he failed to appear for a scheduled polygraph examination and subsequently disappeared. It was later discovered that Robert Vance was not his real name, but an alias for Robert Richard Van Pelt.

A Cold Case Reopened

Despite numerous efforts to solve the case, including a reopening in 2008, it remained cold until 2023, when Ernest’s family reached out to Project: Cold Case, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting the families of unsolved homicide victims. The organization’s intervention marked a turning point in the investigation.

Modern Technology Unveils the Truth

The renewed investigation, buoyed by the power of modern technology and databases, saw investigators tracking Van Pelt to Tampa. Here, he was known under yet another alias, John Leroy Harris. In a twist of fate, Harris committed suicide in 1988 after being accused of shooting a woman in Tampa. Through meticulous fingerprint analysis, investigators were able to confirm that Vance, Harris, and Van Pelt were indeed the same individual.

The State Attorney’s Office concluded that, had Van Pelt been alive, he would have been charged with Ernest’s murder. The case has now been exceptionally cleared due to the death of the offender. The resolution brought bittersweet relief to Ernest’s family, who expressed their gratitude for the resolution and a renewed peace in knowing that Van Pelt could no longer harm others.

0
Crime United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Capitol Riot Participant Gilbert Fonticoba Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
Gilbert Fonticoba, a participant in the notorious January 6th Capitol riot, has been sentenced to a stern four years in federal prison. His lack of remorse for his actions and his subsequent false claims about the event have marked him as a striking figure in the aftermath of the riot. A former member of the
Capitol Riot Participant Gilbert Fonticoba Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
22 mins ago
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
Springfield Woman Sentenced for Bank Robbery; Accomplice Already in Prison
36 mins ago
Springfield Woman Sentenced for Bank Robbery; Accomplice Already in Prison
NHS Nurse Steven Hicks on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault at Reading Crown Court
10 mins ago
NHS Nurse Steven Hicks on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault at Reading Crown Court
Bronx Woman Sentenced for Assaulting MTA Conductor with a Pumpkin
15 mins ago
Bronx Woman Sentenced for Assaulting MTA Conductor with a Pumpkin
U.S. Supreme Court Deliberates on Landmark Case Challenging Substitute Expert Testimony
17 mins ago
U.S. Supreme Court Deliberates on Landmark Case Challenging Substitute Expert Testimony
Latest Headlines
World News
Kentucky Communities Receive $4.7 Million Grant For Mental Health Crisis Response Teams
2 mins
Kentucky Communities Receive $4.7 Million Grant For Mental Health Crisis Response Teams
Capitol Riot Participant Gilbert Fonticoba Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
2 mins
Capitol Riot Participant Gilbert Fonticoba Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
Health Alert Issued Following Hepatitis A Case at South Jersey Olive Garden
4 mins
Health Alert Issued Following Hepatitis A Case at South Jersey Olive Garden
Fashion Meets Wellness: The Revolution of Acupressure Apple Watch Bands
5 mins
Fashion Meets Wellness: The Revolution of Acupressure Apple Watch Bands
UK Government Convenes National Security Meeting; Sunak Discusses Houthi Threat with Egypt's President
5 mins
UK Government Convenes National Security Meeting; Sunak Discusses Houthi Threat with Egypt's President
Vivek Ramaswamy Labels Nikki Haley a 'Trojan Horse' for Democrats
5 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy Labels Nikki Haley a 'Trojan Horse' for Democrats
FC Cincinnati Bolsters Attack with Corey Baird Signing
5 mins
FC Cincinnati Bolsters Attack with Corey Baird Signing
End of a Dynasty: Nick Saban Announces Retirement from Alabama Football
7 mins
End of a Dynasty: Nick Saban Announces Retirement from Alabama Football
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
8 mins
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app