Crime

Oregon Woman Charged as 37 Dogs Were Seized Over Neglect and Abandonment

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:59 pm EST
The persistent echoes of barking have finally ceased in a La Pine, Oregon residence. A distressing operation undertaken by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) led to the confiscation of 37 dogs, living in dire conditions from the home of 48-year-old Dessie McIntire. The authorities responded to the residence over 40 times in the past 18 months, addressing incidents that ranged from dogs being at large, nuisances, living in perilous conditions, and even accounts of dog bites, one of which involved a deputy.

McIntire was previously apprehended on unrelated charges, leaving her elderly roommate to shoulder the care of the animals. However, this proved to be a task beyond his capacity. On December 21st, following an intervention, 11 dogs were relocated to the Humane Society shelter in Bend.

More Dogs Found in Subsequent Visit

Eight days later, the authorities made a return visit, unearthing an even more disheartening scene. More dogs were found, including a one-week-old puppy. Cornered by the circumstances, McIntire capitulated and relinquished over 20 animals that were subsequently taken to the Brightside shelter in Redmond.

The dogs’ ages spanned from a week to three years, and their health conditions were equally varied. Many were found with open sores, exhibiting signs of malnourishment and were living amidst their own waste. The conditions and neglect had driven some of the dogs into aggression.

The string of neglect and abandonment has led to McIntire being slapped with legal consequences. She now faces three felony counts of animal neglect, 29 counts of animal abandonment, and 13 counts of owning unlicensed dogs, as per the county ordinances which dictate that dogs over six months old or with permanent canine teeth should be licensed.

author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

