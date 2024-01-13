en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

35-Year-Old Cold Case Cracked: South Carolina Parents Arrested for Son’s Murder

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
35-Year-Old Cold Case Cracked: South Carolina Parents Arrested for Son’s Murder

Unsolved for nearly 35 years, the chilling murder of 5-year-old Justin Turner in 1989 has finally found its closure. South Carolina couple, Victor Lee Turner and Megan Turner, have been arrested in connection to the crime. The case, which was kept alive by the relentless pursuit of justice by the victim’s family, gripped the state, and the nation, with its disturbing narrative and long-enduring mystery.

The Cold Case Reopened

Victor Turner, the father, and Megan Turner, the stepmother, were arrested 35 years after the murder of little Justin. The case was reopened in April 2021 when the Cold Case Unit began using new technology to re-analyze physical evidence, leading to a breakthrough. Microscopic fibers found on the boy’s shirt matched those found on a ligature at the home, a vital piece of evidence that led to the couple’s arrest.

A Crime Scene Staged

Justin was found strangled in the Turners’ camper near their home. The camper, only accessible by Victor and Megan, housed the dreadful secret for years. Suspicion was cast on the couple due to their inconsistent statements and behavior during the investigation. The crime scene, now believed to have been staged, indicated that Justin’s body was placed inside the camper shortly after his death.

Justice Served, Three Decades Late

The gruesome discovery and subsequent investigation led to the initial arrest of Megan Turner, known as Pamela Turner at the time. However, due to insufficient evidence, her case was dismissed. The couple then changed their names and moved upstate, disappearing from public view. The recent advancements in forensic science, however, brought them back into the spotlight, leading to their arrest. If convicted, the Turners could face life in prison.

In a riveting court appearance, a family member confronted the accused, stating they did not deserve freedom for their heinous act. The torment endured by Justin’s family over the years is a stark reminder of the devastating impact such a crime can have, and the long road to justice they have had to tread.

0
Crime United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
59 seconds ago
Bengaluru CEO Arrested: A Start-Up Success to a Sinister Suspect
In a shocking series of events, Bengaluru-based AI start-up CEO, Suchana Seth, was arrested under suspicion of killing her four-year-old son. The tragic incident unfolded on Monday, sending waves of disbelief and horror throughout the region. A Heartrending Discovery Seth was found traveling from Goa to Karnataka in a cab, with her deceased son’s body
Bengaluru CEO Arrested: A Start-Up Success to a Sinister Suspect
Public Urged to Assist in Gun Crime Investigation in Kew Town
14 mins ago
Public Urged to Assist in Gun Crime Investigation in Kew Town
Gang Member Engulfed in Flames During Car Arson in Esmeraldas, Ecuador
31 mins ago
Gang Member Engulfed in Flames During Car Arson in Esmeraldas, Ecuador
New Mexico Man Sentenced to 90 Months in Prison for Hostage-Taking
3 mins ago
New Mexico Man Sentenced to 90 Months in Prison for Hostage-Taking
New Jersey Man Caught Attempting to Smuggle Cocaine at JFK Airport
4 mins ago
New Jersey Man Caught Attempting to Smuggle Cocaine at JFK Airport
Violent Assault on E-Scooter Rider Leaves Man with Broken Jaw
9 mins ago
Violent Assault on E-Scooter Rider Leaves Man with Broken Jaw
Latest Headlines
World News
Crisafulli Criticizes Queensland Government for Falling Short on Frontline Service Employment Targets
52 seconds
Crisafulli Criticizes Queensland Government for Falling Short on Frontline Service Employment Targets
Rajya Sabha Member Krishnaiah Calls for Caste Census, 'Chalo Delhi' Protest Planned
1 min
Rajya Sabha Member Krishnaiah Calls for Caste Census, 'Chalo Delhi' Protest Planned
Raphael Agyapong Dismisses Misrepresentation of Brother's Statement on Property Sale
1 min
Raphael Agyapong Dismisses Misrepresentation of Brother's Statement on Property Sale
Faf du Plessis's Diving Catch: A Game-Changing Moment in MI Cape Town vs JSK Match
2 mins
Faf du Plessis's Diving Catch: A Game-Changing Moment in MI Cape Town vs JSK Match
Eight Players to Make Grand Slam Main Draw Debut at 2024 Australian Open
2 mins
Eight Players to Make Grand Slam Main Draw Debut at 2024 Australian Open
India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence
2 mins
India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence
Congress Gears Up for Elections: Forms Manifesto Committee in Tripura
2 mins
Congress Gears Up for Elections: Forms Manifesto Committee in Tripura
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
2 mins
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
Celebrating Kerala Palliative Care Day: A Journey of Hope and Warmth
2 mins
Celebrating Kerala Palliative Care Day: A Journey of Hope and Warmth
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
31 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app