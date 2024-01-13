35-Year-Old Cold Case Cracked: South Carolina Parents Arrested for Son’s Murder

Unsolved for nearly 35 years, the chilling murder of 5-year-old Justin Turner in 1989 has finally found its closure. South Carolina couple, Victor Lee Turner and Megan Turner, have been arrested in connection to the crime. The case, which was kept alive by the relentless pursuit of justice by the victim’s family, gripped the state, and the nation, with its disturbing narrative and long-enduring mystery.

The Cold Case Reopened

Victor Turner, the father, and Megan Turner, the stepmother, were arrested 35 years after the murder of little Justin. The case was reopened in April 2021 when the Cold Case Unit began using new technology to re-analyze physical evidence, leading to a breakthrough. Microscopic fibers found on the boy’s shirt matched those found on a ligature at the home, a vital piece of evidence that led to the couple’s arrest.

A Crime Scene Staged

Justin was found strangled in the Turners’ camper near their home. The camper, only accessible by Victor and Megan, housed the dreadful secret for years. Suspicion was cast on the couple due to their inconsistent statements and behavior during the investigation. The crime scene, now believed to have been staged, indicated that Justin’s body was placed inside the camper shortly after his death.

Justice Served, Three Decades Late

The gruesome discovery and subsequent investigation led to the initial arrest of Megan Turner, known as Pamela Turner at the time. However, due to insufficient evidence, her case was dismissed. The couple then changed their names and moved upstate, disappearing from public view. The recent advancements in forensic science, however, brought them back into the spotlight, leading to their arrest. If convicted, the Turners could face life in prison.

In a riveting court appearance, a family member confronted the accused, stating they did not deserve freedom for their heinous act. The torment endured by Justin’s family over the years is a stark reminder of the devastating impact such a crime can have, and the long road to justice they have had to tread.