35 Captured Somali Pirates En Route to Mumbai

On March 16, in a daring operation 1,400 nautical miles from India, the Indian Navy ship INS Kolkata intercepted the hijacked Bulgarian merchant vessel M V Ruen, rescuing 17 crew members and capturing 35 Somali pirates. This operation, part of India's commitment to ensuring maritime security, highlights the Navy's strategic use of technology and coordination with international forces to combat piracy in the Gulf of Aden.

The interception of M V Ruen by INS Kolkata was the culmination of extensive surveillance and intelligence gathering. Upon locating the vessel, a drone launched from INS Kolkata confirmed the presence of armed pirates, who responded by shooting down the drone and opening fire on the naval ship. In a swift response, INS Kolkata disabled the pirate ship's steering and navigation, forcing them to halt. This decisive action set the stage for the pirates' surrender and the subsequent rescue of the hostages.

Collaborative Efforts Enhance Operation Success

The successful operation was bolstered by the deployment of INS Subhadra and the air-dropping of marine commandos (MARCOS) by C-17 aircraft, demonstrating the Indian Navy's capability to mobilize and coordinate complex operations. Furthermore, surveillance by the P 8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft played a crucial role in maintaining a watchful eye on the pirate vessel, ensuring the safety of the hostages and the naval forces involved. The operation also showcased the effective use of indigenous UAVs and the importance of international cooperation in maintaining maritime security.

This operation sends a strong message to pirate groups operating in the Gulf of Aden and the wider Indian Ocean region about the resolve and capability of the Indian Navy. By rescuing the crew of M V Ruen and capturing the pirates, the Navy has not only safeguarded vital maritime routes but also demonstrated its commitment to upholding international maritime law. The incident underscores the ongoing threat of piracy and the necessity for continued vigilance and cooperation among maritime nations to secure international waters.