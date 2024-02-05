£318K Chicken Supply Fraud: Three Men Sentenced in Food Safety Scandal

In a case that has thrown light on the murky underbelly of food supply fraud, three men have been sentenced for their pivotal roles in a scheme that saw over £318,000 worth of chicken stolen from the 2 Sisters Food Group, based in Llangefni, Anglesey. The audacious operation involved the illicit supply of chicken to a company that was not an actual customer, Townsend Poultry, setting off a chain of events that could have resulted in significant safety issues.

Inside the Fraud

Darren Williams, 68, and Elliot Smith, 33, were employees at the 2 Sisters Food Group. Both admitted to their involvement in the fraudulent scheme. The duo made over 80 deliveries of chicken to Townsend Poultry, systematically destroying records to conceal their activities. This fraudulent supply went on undetected until an audit brought the illicit activity to light.

Consequences and Sentences

Following the discovery of the fraud, Williams and Smith received two-year suspended sentences for their actions and were ordered to carry out unpaid work. The owner of Townsend Poultry, Rana Dhalia, was found guilty of acquiring criminal property. Dhalia received a substantial sentence of four years and three months in prison for his role in the scheme.

Implications for Food Safety

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) voiced concerns over the stolen chicken, highlighting that the ability to trace the meat through the food system was compromised, which could have led to safety issues. As a result of this case, Townsend Poultry has voluntarily entered into liquidation. The Crown Prosecution Service and the FSA have both welcomed the sentences, emphasizing the importance of deterring food crimes to protect the integrity of the food supply chain.