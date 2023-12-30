en English
Crime

31 Years on the Run: Mumbai Police Arrests Fugitive Deepak Bhise

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:25 pm EST
31 Years on the Run: Mumbai Police Arrests Fugitive Deepak Bhise

In a riveting turn of events, 31 years after the heinous crime that rocked the city, Deepak Bhise, a fugitive wanted for murder and attempted murder, was apprehended by the Mumbai Police. Bhise, now aged 62, was implicated in the chilling murder of Raju Chikna and the attempted assassination of Dharmendra Saroj in 1989.

Vanishing Act: The Long Chase

After being granted bail in 1992, Bhise pulled a vanishing act, not appearing for subsequent court hearings. This led to the court declaring him absconding in 2003. Over the years, police efforts to trace him to his residence in Kandivali were continuously thwarted by locals who falsely claimed that Bhise might have passed away.

Breakthrough and Arrest

In an example of dogged perseverance, the police managed to acquire Bhise’s wife’s mobile phone number. This proved to be the key that led them to Bhise’s doorstep in Nalasopara, a locality in the neighboring Palghar district. Living with his family and earning his keep as a tree-cutting contractor, Bhise was arrested on a Friday night, his decades-long evasion of justice finally coming to an end.

The Investigation Continues

With Bhise now in custody, the Kandivali police station is spearheading further investigations into the case. The proceedings are being overseen by sub-inspector Nitin Satam, who is determined to ensure full justice is served. This marks a significant milestone in a case that has spanned over three decades, and serves as a reminder that the wheels of justice, though slow, never cease to turn.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

