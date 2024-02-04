31-Year-Old Man Stabbed Near JoJo's Bar and Grill in Garfield

Early Sunday morning, a chilling incident unfolded near JoJo's Bar and Grill, located at 131 Monroe St. in Garfield. A 31-year-old man, his body marred by stab wounds, was discovered by Garfield Police. The authorities were alerted to the incident at approximately 12:44 a.m. and quickly responded to the scene. The injured man was immediately whisked away to Hackensack University Medical Center for urgent medical attention.

Joint Investigation Underway

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the Garfield Police Department have jointly embarked on the quest to unravel this ghastly incident. Their investigation is currently in progress, and they are painstakingly piecing together the circumstances that led to the stabbing. As of now, the details remain shrouded in mystery. While the community waits with bated breath, no additional information has been released concerning the incident.

No Arrests Made Yet

No arrests or identifications have been made yet in connection to this incident. The assailant remains at large, leaving a disturbing question mark hanging over the safety of the local community. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella has confirmed that detectives from his office, along with Garfield police, are working diligently on the case.

A City on Edge

Elizabeth Rebein, the public information officer for the Prosecutor's Office, has confirmed that no further information is available to the public at this time. The report also brushes upon another incident where authorities are seeking a woman seen putting a child in a car trunk in Washington Township. Although unrelated, this incident adds another layer of concern for the city already on edge due to the recent stabbing.