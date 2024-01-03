en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

31-Year-Old Man Sentenced to Prison for Assaulting Police Officers in Plymouth

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:24 am EST
31-Year-Old Man Sentenced to Prison for Assaulting Police Officers in Plymouth

In a display of severe disregard for law enforcement personnel, 31-year-old Aaron Doherty from Strabane, Co Tyrone, has been handed a 15-month prison term for assaulting two female police officers in Plymouth. The incident unfolded on August 29, 2023, when officers attempted to arrest Doherty in Devonport upon receiving intelligence that he had breached a court-imposed protection order.

Resisting Arrest and Assaulting Officers

Doherty put up a resistance by locking his arms and shoving an officer to the ground, causing her to hit her head. He didn’t stop at that and went on to push another officer. When the officers chased him into a neighbouring garden, Doherty escalated his attack by strangling the second officer and twisting her wrist.

Plea and Sentencing

Despite his pleas of not intending to hurt the officers, Doherty admitted guilt to two counts of assaulting an emergency service worker and one count of intentional strangulation. The verdict was rendered at Plymouth Crown Court on December 8, 2023.

Justice for Assaulted Officers

The gravity of the incident and its impact on the assaulted officers was highlighted by Patrol Inspector Roger Hocking. He reiterated that such acts of violence against officers are unacceptable and that justice will invariably be sought for such transgressions.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

England and Wales Broaden Definition of Domestic Abuse in Landmark Legislation

By Hadeel Hashem

Hong Kong Logistics Worker Sentenced for Robbery Driven by Desperation

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Public Assistance Sought in Ballybofey Trailer Theft Case

By BNN Correspondents

Ashraf Ali 'Shifu' Detained under Public Safety Act in Udhampur for Criminal Activities

By Dil Bar Irshad

Lebanese Army Raids Result in Major Apprehensions, Public Warned Again ...
@Crime · 4 mins
Lebanese Army Raids Result in Major Apprehensions, Public Warned Again ...
heart comment 0
Lebanon Security Operations: 66 Arrested, Illegal Items Seized

By Dil Bar Irshad

Lebanon Security Operations: 66 Arrested, Illegal Items Seized
Brutal Assault in Groningen: A New Year’s Day Tragedy

By Justice Nwafor

Brutal Assault in Groningen: A New Year's Day Tragedy
Tragic Car Accident Claims Two Lives in Kanchanaburi, Thailand

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Car Accident Claims Two Lives in Kanchanaburi, Thailand
Convicted UK Paedophile Colin Blanchard to Have Parole Board Hearing

By Hadeel Hashem

Convicted UK Paedophile Colin Blanchard to Have Parole Board Hearing
Latest Headlines
World News
Valparaiso Beacons vs. Bradley Braves: A Showdown at MVC
25 seconds
Valparaiso Beacons vs. Bradley Braves: A Showdown at MVC
Wimborne Town Triumphs Over Bashley, Completes League Double
33 seconds
Wimborne Town Triumphs Over Bashley, Completes League Double
Circa Sports Launches New Sports Betting Facility in Southwest Las Vegas
58 seconds
Circa Sports Launches New Sports Betting Facility in Southwest Las Vegas
Dry Eye Syndrome Prevalence on the Rise in Germany, Reveals Heinz Nixdorf Recall Study
1 min
Dry Eye Syndrome Prevalence on the Rise in Germany, Reveals Heinz Nixdorf Recall Study
Louisville Cardinals Vs. Virginia Cavaliers: An ACC Basketball Showdown
1 min
Louisville Cardinals Vs. Virginia Cavaliers: An ACC Basketball Showdown
Football's January Transfer Window: Deals, Rumors and Off-Field Activities
1 min
Football's January Transfer Window: Deals, Rumors and Off-Field Activities
EFCC Arrests Suspended NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu Over Alleged N37 Billion Money Laundering Case
1 min
EFCC Arrests Suspended NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu Over Alleged N37 Billion Money Laundering Case
New Mexico State Aggies to Host UTEP Miners in College Basketball Face-off
2 mins
New Mexico State Aggies to Host UTEP Miners in College Basketball Face-off
New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
2 mins
New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
19 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app