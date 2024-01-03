31-Year-Old Man Sentenced to Prison for Assaulting Police Officers in Plymouth

In a display of severe disregard for law enforcement personnel, 31-year-old Aaron Doherty from Strabane, Co Tyrone, has been handed a 15-month prison term for assaulting two female police officers in Plymouth. The incident unfolded on August 29, 2023, when officers attempted to arrest Doherty in Devonport upon receiving intelligence that he had breached a court-imposed protection order.

Resisting Arrest and Assaulting Officers

Doherty put up a resistance by locking his arms and shoving an officer to the ground, causing her to hit her head. He didn’t stop at that and went on to push another officer. When the officers chased him into a neighbouring garden, Doherty escalated his attack by strangling the second officer and twisting her wrist.

Plea and Sentencing

Despite his pleas of not intending to hurt the officers, Doherty admitted guilt to two counts of assaulting an emergency service worker and one count of intentional strangulation. The verdict was rendered at Plymouth Crown Court on December 8, 2023.

Justice for Assaulted Officers

The gravity of the incident and its impact on the assaulted officers was highlighted by Patrol Inspector Roger Hocking. He reiterated that such acts of violence against officers are unacceptable and that justice will invariably be sought for such transgressions.