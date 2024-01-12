30-Year Sentence for Salinas Man Convicted of Child Molestation

In a case that has stirred emotions in Salinas, 29-year-old Alan Ortiz Zacarias has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office reported that Zacarias was convicted on four counts of child molestation, tarnishing the innocence of a young girl starting from when she was just 10 years old.

An Unspoken Suffering

The victim, related to Zacarias, bore the abuse in silence initially. Fearful of causing trouble for a person she shared a close relationship with, she hesitated to report the molestation. This sentiment, according to the prosecutors, is sadly common among minor victims sexually abused by someone they know and trust.

Justice Under The Law

Zacarias was found guilty of three counts of assault with the intent to commit a sexual assault on a minor under 18 years old and one count of lewd acts upon a child under 14. These convictions are not without severe consequences. They are classified as strikes under California’s stringent Three Strikes law, a factor that significantly increased the severity of Zacarias’ sentence.

A Lifetime Mark

Beyond the extensive jail term, Zacarias will also carry a lifelong label that will haunt him even after serving his sentence. He will be required to register as a sex offender for life, a mandate that ensures his actions remain a matter of public record. The sentence was delivered by Judge Mark Hood of the Monterey County Superior Court, bringing a close to this distressing chapter.