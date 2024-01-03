en English
Accidents

29-Year-Old Sequim Man Faces Charges for Series of Vehicle Thefts and Vehicular Assault

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:53 pm EST
In a reckless spree of vehicular thefts and assault, David John Ellingford, a 29-year-old man from Sequim, Clallam County, has amassed a cluster of charges. The incidents unfolded on an unsuspecting Friday, when Ellingford targeted a work truck at a Chevron gas station in North Kitsap, setting off a cascade of events that would end in vehicular assault and multiple thefts.

A Brazen Theft and a High-Speed Chase

Alerted to the theft, Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies swung into action, tailing Ellingford into Poulsbo. Despite being pursued by law enforcement, Ellingford handled the stolen vehicle without recklessness. That is, until he made a sudden, aggressive turn at an intersection, catapulting his story from a simple theft to a dangerous vehicular assault.

An Intersection Crash and a Hospitalization

His abrupt maneuver resulted in a collision with an SUV. The impact was so intense that it thrust the SUV through the intersection and onto the wrong side of a highway ramp, perilously close to oncoming motorists. The driver of the SUV sustained injuries in the crash and was subsequently hospitalized.

Charges Pile Up Against Ellingford

Ellingford, appearing intoxicated and admitting to the truck theft, was confronted with two counts of vehicular assault and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle. One charge was for the work truck, and the other was for a vehicle he had stolen earlier that day from Poulsbo’s public works facility. After the collisions, law enforcement took swift action, arresting Ellingford and booking him into Kitsap County Jail.

The saga of Ellingford’s transgressions serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of vehicle theft and reckless driving, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance in maintaining public safety.

0
Accidents Crime United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

