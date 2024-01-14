en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

28-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Downtown Dallas; Police Investigation Underway

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
28-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Downtown Dallas; Police Investigation Underway

In the early evening of a recent Saturday, a tragic incident unfolded in downtown Dallas. A young man, 28-year-old Justin Allen, was fatally shot, his life abruptly cut short in the prime of his youth. The Dallas Police Department responded to a call around 6:30 p.m., rushing to the 2700 block of Lemmon Avenue in Uptown. There, they found Allen in a critical condition.

Shooting Scene and Immediate Aftermath

Allen was promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where despite the best efforts of the medical personnel, he succumbed to his injuries. The initial investigation by the local law enforcement revealed a surprising detail: the actual location of the shooting was not where Allen was found. Instead, it had taken place on Prather Street, nestled between South Ervay and South Saint Paul streets. This spot is a few miles away from the Uptown location where Allen was discovered.

Investigation and Public Appeal

So far, no arrests have been made in relation to Allen’s murder. The Dallas Police Department continues to diligently investigate the circumstances surrounding his untimely death. They have issued a public appeal, urging anyone with any information that could help solve this case to step forward. The Department’s point of contact for this case is Detective J. Romero, who can be reached at (214) 671-4226. The case number associated with this investigation is 007203-2024.

Impact on Public Safety

This incident, shocking as it is, adds to the growing public safety concerns in the area. Local authorities are already grappling with a difficult crime situation. The murder of Justin Allen is a stark reminder of the urgency required in addressing these issues. It is hoped that the investigation will lead to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators, bringing some measure of justice for Allen and his grieving family, and contributing to the restoration of safety and peace in the community.

0
Crime United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
23 mins ago
Teenagers Fall Victim to Armed Assault at Linda Mar Shopping Center in Pacifica
In a shocking incident at the heart of Pacifica’s Linda Mar Shopping Center, two teenage boys fell victim to an armed assault on Tuesday. The brutal attack occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. and resulted in one of the victims being hospitalized as a cautious measure. The Pacifica Police Department is currently on the hunt for
Teenagers Fall Victim to Armed Assault at Linda Mar Shopping Center in Pacifica
Chester Williams Marks Five Years as Belize's Police Commissioner: A Tenure of Challenges and Triumphs
29 mins ago
Chester Williams Marks Five Years as Belize's Police Commissioner: A Tenure of Challenges and Triumphs
Illegal Abalone Seizure in Robertson: A Wildlife Trafficking Case Worth Over R347,000
32 mins ago
Illegal Abalone Seizure in Robertson: A Wildlife Trafficking Case Worth Over R347,000
Dean of Guernsey Expresses Disappointment Over Church Donation Theft
24 mins ago
Dean of Guernsey Expresses Disappointment Over Church Donation Theft
Series of Burglaries Rock Nassau County: Resident Marc Gagliano Arrested
24 mins ago
Series of Burglaries Rock Nassau County: Resident Marc Gagliano Arrested
Uttar Pradesh Police Seizes Rs 35 Lakh Worth Illicit Liquor; One Arrested
24 mins ago
Uttar Pradesh Police Seizes Rs 35 Lakh Worth Illicit Liquor; One Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
22 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
22 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
22 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
23 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
23 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
23 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
23 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
24 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
24 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
7 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
14 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app