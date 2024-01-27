27-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Taxi Making it Montreal's Third Homicide of 2024

A 27-year-old man's life was abruptly ended by fatal gunshots inside a taxi in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood, marking the city's third homicide of 2024. The incident occurred near the intersection of St-Roch Street and Querbes Avenue, a typically quiet area now disrupted by the echoes of violence.

The Montreal police received multiple 911 calls around midnight, notifying them of gunshots in the area. Responding swiftly, officers arrived on the scene only to discover a grim tableau: a man with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, life slipping away within the confines of a taxi.

Investigation Underway

Despite resuscitation attempts by first responders, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The taxi driver, a witness to the horrific incident, was unharmed but understandably shaken, treated for shock while police began their investigation. Authorities are now fervently seeking to uncover the details of the shooting, collecting surveillance footage, and interviewing potential witnesses.

This incident has propelled Montreal's homicide count to three since the onset of the year, amplifying concerns over public safety and gun violence within the community. The victim's lack of a criminal record adds another layer of mystery to the case, leaving the community and law enforcement grappling for answers. Presently, the Montreal police department's major crimes unit has taken over the investigation, indicating the severity and importance of the case.

The suspects, who had fled before the police arrived, remain elusive. The hunt for those responsible continues, with the authorities appealing to the public for any information that might lead to their apprehension and bring some measure of justice to this tragic event.