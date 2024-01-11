25-Year-Old Prison Officer Sentenced for Illicit Affair with Inmate

In a shocking revelation, 25-year-old prison officer, Shania Begum, has been handed a 16-month sentence for engaging in an illicit relationship with an inmate, Joshua Mullings, at the HMP Birmingham. The relationship, which was characterized by sexual encounters within the store cupboard of the Category B men's prison, came to light when suspicions arose among prison authorities.

Advertisment

Secret Surveillance Reveals All

As the suspicion grew, prison authorities resorted to installing a secret surveillance camera in the store cupboard. The surveillance footage captured the consensual sexual activities between Begum and Mullings, including instances of penetrative sex and oral sex. The captured activities led to Begum admitting her misconduct in a public office.

Corrosive Impact on the Prison System

Advertisment

The court, in its ruling, emphasized that such acts have a corrosive effect on the prison system. It was stated that these actions undermine confidence and directly impact the order inside the prison. The revelation of the relationship led to an anti-corruption investigation, initiated based on intelligence about the relationship that Begum had with Mullings.

Evidence and Defense

The evidence against Begum included the footage of the sexual activities and her internet history, showing her interest in Mullings. In her defense, Begum's attorney highlighted her remorse, her good character, and personal pressures. Among these pressures were an arranged marriage and caring responsibilities for her ailing mother and sister. She reportedly felt 'cherished' by Mullings, who, according to her mitigating attorney, was exploiting her.

In a parallel case, 21-year-old prison officer Megan Breen, who was charged with misconduct in public office over an alleged affair with an inmate at two prisons in Gwent, South Wales, denied similar charges. The offences reportedly took place between February and May 2022.