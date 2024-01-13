24-Year-Old Man Arrested in Telangana for Murder of History-Sheeter in Latur

A 24-year-old man, Jalim Akhil Shaikh, has been apprehended in the Borabanda area of Hyderabad, Telangana, for the brutal murder of a notorious history-sheeter, Farooq alias Mukdya Sujatali Sayyed, in Latur district. Sayyed, a man with a record of criminal cases, had been extorting money from Shaikh, leading to a fatal incident on January 6 that took place in a dargah in Tajuddin Baba Nagar.

From Extortion to Murder

According to the police, Sayyed had been repeatedly extorting money from Shaikh, and had threatened him with violence. The fear and desperation drove Shaikh to take drastic measures. On January 6, when Sayyed was asleep at the dargah in Tajuddin Baba Nagar of Latur, Shaikh attacked him, bludgeoning and stabbing him to death.

A Ruthless Crime

The nature of the crime was ruthless and calculated. Sayyed’s life was abruptly ended by Shaikh in the tranquillity of the dargah, a place of worship and peace. This act, driven by fear and desperation, has left a chilling mark on Latur’s crime scene. Shaikh had absconded after the murder, however, the police managed to apprehend him based on a tip-off.

The Aftermath

Following his arrest, a case of murder has been registered against Shaikh. The arrest serves as a reminder of the deadly consequences when fear, desperation, and crime intertwine. It also underscores the police’s relentless pursuit of justice, regardless of the hurdles and geographical boundaries.