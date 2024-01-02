23-Year Prison Term for Sneaker-Related Murder in Plymouth

On a chilly November night in 2022, a Plymouth apartment complex parking lot became the scene of a tragic second-degree murder. The victim: 17-year-old Yaseen T. Johnson. The perpetrator: 20-year-old Augustus M. Sirleaf. The motive: a dispute over a pair of high-end Balenciaga sneakers.

A Deadly Disagreement

The murder was the result of a seemingly banal disagreement over a pair of sneakers – Balenciagas, to be precise, a luxury brand often fetching more than $1,000 per pair. A purported shoe sale had escalated into a robbery, with fatal consequences. The charges paint a chilling picture of the fatal encounter where Sirleaf shot Johnson in a Buick SUV.

The Sentence

Sirleaf, a Plymouth resident, has been sentenced to 23 years for the second-degree murder of Johnson. But the sentence does not translate to 23 years behind bars. Accounting for time already spent in jail since his arrest, Sirleaf is expected to serve approximately 14 and a half years in prison, with the remainder on supervised release.

The Co-defendant

But Sirleaf was not alone in this gruesome act. A co-defendant, Hans K. Madave, also 20, from New Hope, is implicated in the incident. Madave has pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder in relation to the incident. He now awaits sentencing, which, as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, could range from 12 and a half years to no more than 15 years.

Surveillance footage and key testimony from an 18-year-old driver played pivotal roles in the resolution of the case, leading to the subsequent charges against Sirleaf and Madave. As the wheels of justice slowly turn, one can only hope that such a harsh lesson will deter similar acts of violence in the future.