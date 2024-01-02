en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

23-Year Prison Term for Sneaker-Related Murder in Plymouth

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
23-Year Prison Term for Sneaker-Related Murder in Plymouth

On a chilly November night in 2022, a Plymouth apartment complex parking lot became the scene of a tragic second-degree murder. The victim: 17-year-old Yaseen T. Johnson. The perpetrator: 20-year-old Augustus M. Sirleaf. The motive: a dispute over a pair of high-end Balenciaga sneakers.

A Deadly Disagreement

The murder was the result of a seemingly banal disagreement over a pair of sneakers – Balenciagas, to be precise, a luxury brand often fetching more than $1,000 per pair. A purported shoe sale had escalated into a robbery, with fatal consequences. The charges paint a chilling picture of the fatal encounter where Sirleaf shot Johnson in a Buick SUV.

The Sentence

Sirleaf, a Plymouth resident, has been sentenced to 23 years for the second-degree murder of Johnson. But the sentence does not translate to 23 years behind bars. Accounting for time already spent in jail since his arrest, Sirleaf is expected to serve approximately 14 and a half years in prison, with the remainder on supervised release.

The Co-defendant

But Sirleaf was not alone in this gruesome act. A co-defendant, Hans K. Madave, also 20, from New Hope, is implicated in the incident. Madave has pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder in relation to the incident. He now awaits sentencing, which, as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, could range from 12 and a half years to no more than 15 years.

Surveillance footage and key testimony from an 18-year-old driver played pivotal roles in the resolution of the case, leading to the subsequent charges against Sirleaf and Madave. As the wheels of justice slowly turn, one can only hope that such a harsh lesson will deter similar acts of violence in the future.

0
Crime United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chronic Shoplifters Jailed After Serial Theft Spree in Wisbech

By Saboor Bayat

Man Charged with Public Indecency at Ohio Walmart on Christmas Eve

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Omar Vizquel Addresses Abuse Allegations, Hall of Fame Absence

By Salman Khan

Sitges Celebrates New Year Amid Noise Disturbances and a Chilled Sea Dip

By Safak Costu

Utica Police Issue Urgent Appeal for Missing Suicidal Teen ...
@Crime · 1 min
Utica Police Issue Urgent Appeal for Missing Suicidal Teen ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Weekend Marred by Gun Violence in Alexandria: One Dead, Two Injured

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

New Year's Weekend Marred by Gun Violence in Alexandria: One Dead, Two Injured
Fatal Early Morning Shooting in Oakland Sparks Police Investigation

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Fatal Early Morning Shooting in Oakland Sparks Police Investigation
Advanced DNA Technology Brings Breakthrough in Decades-Old Tennessee Cold Cases

By Quadri Adejumo

Advanced DNA Technology Brings Breakthrough in Decades-Old Tennessee Cold Cases
23-year-old Witney Resident Charged with Attempted Robbery and Possession of Imitation Firearm

By Olalekan Adigun

23-year-old Witney Resident Charged with Attempted Robbery and Possession of Imitation Firearm
Latest Headlines
World News
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns
9 seconds
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns
Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl
10 seconds
Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl
Unmasking the MLB Hall of Fame Voting: A Case for Transparency
14 seconds
Unmasking the MLB Hall of Fame Voting: A Case for Transparency
Dwight Howard Signs with Philippine Team for Dubai Tournament in NBA Comeback Bid
14 seconds
Dwight Howard Signs with Philippine Team for Dubai Tournament in NBA Comeback Bid
No Regrets: Bath Rugby's Tactical Decision in Defeat Against Leicester
22 seconds
No Regrets: Bath Rugby's Tactical Decision in Defeat Against Leicester
IFA's Rigorous 2023 Food Safety Measures: An Unwavering Commitment to Public Health
26 seconds
IFA's Rigorous 2023 Food Safety Measures: An Unwavering Commitment to Public Health
Upcoming NFL Games Feature Star-Studded Lineup of Announcers
32 seconds
Upcoming NFL Games Feature Star-Studded Lineup of Announcers
LSU's Zalance Heard Enters Transfer Portal after Bowl Game Absence
34 seconds
LSU's Zalance Heard Enters Transfer Portal after Bowl Game Absence
2024 NHL Winter Classic: A Spectacle of Sports, Entertainment, and Culture
44 seconds
2024 NHL Winter Classic: A Spectacle of Sports, Entertainment, and Culture
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
40 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
45 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
47 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
55 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app