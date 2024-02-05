NYPD Seeks Help in Finding Escaped Stabbing Suspect Christopher Miller

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is vigorously searching for Christopher Miller, a 23-year-old Manhattan resident who escaped from police custody during his treatment at Bellevue Hospital. In an incident that unfolded in the early hours of a Saturday morning at approximately 3:50 a.m., Miller managed to slip out of his hospital room unnoticed and exit the building through a side door on East 28th Street, near the FDR Drive.

Miller was under treatment for a stabbing incident when he managed to escape. Police officers had discovered an open warrant against him for a traffic violation and had him under arrest. However, after doctors ordered him unshackled from his hospital bed, Miller seized the opportunity to flee unnoticed.

Public assistance sought

Authorities have released surveillance images of Miller and issued a detailed description to aid the public in his identification. He is described as being 5-foot 6-inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit and carrying a black cane. The NYPD is urging anyone with information regarding Miller's whereabouts to come forward and help.

Anyone with information about Miller's current location is encouraged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website or via Twitter at @NYPDTips. Police have emphasized that all calls are confidential.