en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

22-Year-Old Plymouth Man Charged with Rape, Awaits May Trial

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
22-Year-Old Plymouth Man Charged with Rape, Awaits May Trial

Million Layne, a 22-year-old Keyham Road, Plymouth resident, is accused of committing a crime that would rock the Devonport neighborhood of Plymouth to its core on a typical day in July 2023. He was charged with rape. As terrifying as this accusation is, the wheels of justice are turning, with Layne, who has been in custody since his arrest in November, now charged and scheduled to stand trial in May.

Video Link Appearance

Layne made his appearance at the Plymouth Crown Court via a video link from HMP Exeter. The proceedings, grave in their nature, were conducted with Layne’s understanding being facilitated by a Tigrinya interpreter. His participation, though minimal, was pivotal – he confirmed his name and his date of birth.

Upcoming Legal Proceedings

Justice, while swift, is also meticulous. To ensure a fair trial, a conference with Layne’s defense barrister is scheduled for January 17, a step likely to be crucial in the preparation of his defense. Following this, a plea and case management hearing is scheduled to unfold on March 1, laying the groundwork for the actual trial.

The Trial

The trial, slated for a duration of four days, is set to commence on May 13. Until then, Layne will remain in custody, awaiting the chance to face the allegations that have been levelled against him.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Man Formally Charged with Downloading Child Abuse Images Pleads Not Guilty

By Geeta Pillai

Escalating Crime and Anti-Social Behavior Threaten UK's Heritage Organizations

By Salman Khan

Bhubaneswar Police Apprehend Drug Peddlers in Broad Crackdown

By Dil Bar Irshad

Former Taraba State Governor Claims His Imprisonment was Politically Motivated

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Fatal Police Shooting Reignites Debate Over BB Gun Designs ...
@Crime · 9 mins
Fatal Police Shooting Reignites Debate Over BB Gun Designs ...
heart comment 0
Former Idaho Health Department Employee Under Investigation

By Momen Zellmi

Former Idaho Health Department Employee Under Investigation
Idaho’s Alarming Rise in Police Shootings: A Deep Dive into 2023

By Nitish Verma

Idaho’s Alarming Rise in Police Shootings: A Deep Dive into 2023
Lativity Lyons: A Life Cut Short by Gang Violence in Asbury Park

By Israel Ojoko

Lativity Lyons: A Life Cut Short by Gang Violence in Asbury Park
£200,000 Cocaine Seized in Traffic Stop as Police Hunt for Hit-and-Run Driver

By BNN Correspondents

£200,000 Cocaine Seized in Traffic Stop as Police Hunt for Hit-and-Run Driver
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangladesh High Court Responds to Election Bias Claims
25 seconds
Bangladesh High Court Responds to Election Bias Claims
Cleveland Guardians' 2024 Season Outlook: New Leadership, Young Talents, and Strategic Moves
1 min
Cleveland Guardians' 2024 Season Outlook: New Leadership, Young Talents, and Strategic Moves
Highmark Stadium's Inadequate Amenities Vs Buffalo Bills' Unwavering Popularity
1 min
Highmark Stadium's Inadequate Amenities Vs Buffalo Bills' Unwavering Popularity
Controversial NXT Match: Roxanne Perez Faces Arianna Grace
1 min
Controversial NXT Match: Roxanne Perez Faces Arianna Grace
Revolutionary AFN Technique Advances Breast CT Imaging
1 min
Revolutionary AFN Technique Advances Breast CT Imaging
Lake County Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Community Celebration
1 min
Lake County Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Community Celebration
Tax Return Deadline Amplifies Stress for UK's SAD Sufferers
2 mins
Tax Return Deadline Amplifies Stress for UK's SAD Sufferers
Ipsos Global Survey Predicts Major Trends for 2024
2 mins
Ipsos Global Survey Predicts Major Trends for 2024
High School Football Players Reveal Insights on Recruitment and NIL Deals
2 mins
High School Football Players Reveal Insights on Recruitment and NIL Deals
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
17 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
18 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app