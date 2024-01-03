22-Year-Old Plymouth Man Charged with Rape, Awaits May Trial

Million Layne, a 22-year-old Keyham Road, Plymouth resident, is accused of committing a crime that would rock the Devonport neighborhood of Plymouth to its core on a typical day in July 2023. He was charged with rape. As terrifying as this accusation is, the wheels of justice are turning, with Layne, who has been in custody since his arrest in November, now charged and scheduled to stand trial in May.

Video Link Appearance

Layne made his appearance at the Plymouth Crown Court via a video link from HMP Exeter. The proceedings, grave in their nature, were conducted with Layne’s understanding being facilitated by a Tigrinya interpreter. His participation, though minimal, was pivotal – he confirmed his name and his date of birth.

Upcoming Legal Proceedings

Justice, while swift, is also meticulous. To ensure a fair trial, a conference with Layne’s defense barrister is scheduled for January 17, a step likely to be crucial in the preparation of his defense. Following this, a plea and case management hearing is scheduled to unfold on March 1, laying the groundwork for the actual trial.

The Trial

The trial, slated for a duration of four days, is set to commence on May 13. Until then, Layne will remain in custody, awaiting the chance to face the allegations that have been levelled against him.