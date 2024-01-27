22 Arrested in Ujjain Clash Over Unlawful Statue Installation and Removal

A series of events centered around the installation and subsequent removal of a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh has led to the arrest of twenty-two individuals. The incidents, which transpired near the Krishi Upaj Mandi, under the jurisdiction of the Makdone police station, instigated a clash that temporarily disrupted normalcy in the area.

Unlawful Installation and Removal Spark Tension

Violence erupted as two communities clashed over the unlawful installation of the statue on disputed land. The Patidar community took it upon themselves to erect the statue without any formal decision, which was subsequently removed by the local Dalit group. This act of defiance led to a significant conflict between the two communities, resulting in injuries and arrests.

Police Intervention and Arrests

Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma disclosed that the police filed three separate cases in response to the incidents. The first case, involving a government employee obstructing duty, led to the arrest of one individual. The second case, centered around the violent clash, resulted in the arrest of sixteen people. The third case saw the arrest of six individuals, specifically those who had taken part in the removal of the statue.

Aftermath of the Clash

Despite the tension and conflict, the situation was promptly brought under control. Markets returned to their regular operations within two hours of the clash. Additional Superintendent of Police Guru Prasad Parashar reported that Sub Inspector Lalchand Sharma incurred injuries during the incident. Makdone station in charge Bhim Singh Deora was suspended on grounds of serious negligence.

The incident has emphasized the need for authorities to address root causes and take necessary measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. The tension between the Patidar and Dalit communities over the installation of the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, or Dr. Ambedkar, needs to be addressed through dialogue and mutual understanding.