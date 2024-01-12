21-Year-Old Wanted for Breaching Release Conditions; Teenager Arrested for Murder in Separate Incident

In a development that has sent shockwaves through the community, North Yorkshire Police are hot on the trail of Bailey George Samuel Townend, a 21-year-old man on the run for violating the terms of his release from prison. Townend had originally been sentenced to a 51-week incarceration period for burglary and theft offenses, only to find himself on the wrong side of the law again by breaching his release conditions.

Failure to Adhere to Release Conditions

As per his release conditions, Townend was expected to reside at an approved accommodation in Leeds. His failure to do so has led to a breach of his release conditions, putting him back in the crosshairs of the law enforcement authorities. The police have been conducting comprehensive searches in the Harrogate and Leeds areas in a bid to apprehend Townend and return him to prison.

Description and Appeal for Information

Townend is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 8in tall, with a slim build, short brown hair, and green eyes. Police believe that he is actively avoiding arrest in the local area. In a bid to expedite his capture, authorities are urging anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward. Informants can contact North Yorkshire Police directly or report anonymously to Crimestoppers. For ease of reference, a unique number, 12230220557, has been provided for tipsters when delivering information.

In an unrelated incident highlighting the rising tide of violence, a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in London on suspicion of murder. The victim, 16-year-old Harry Pitman, was killed in Primrose Hill, Camden, while waiting to witness New Year’s Eve fireworks. The incident saw another 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the crime. However, contrary to initial speculation, Harry's sister and the Metropolitan Police have denied any involvement of gangs or racial motivation behind the killing.