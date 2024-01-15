21-Year-Old Tricyclist Arrested for Alleged Rape in Ogun State, Nigeria

In a disturbing incident, Ridwan Lukman, a 21-year-old commercial tricyclist, has been apprehended in Ogun State, Nigeria, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old groundnut hawker.

The arrest was made by the So-Safe Corps, a security outfit run by the state, during a routine patrol in the Ota area.

Lukman initially denied the act of penetration, claiming he misconstrued the girl’s behavior as amorous advances while purchasing groundnuts from her.

However, the suspect’s claims were contradicted by a medical examination, which confirmed penetration. Following this revelation, Lukman confessed to the crime.

The suspect has since been transferred to the Sango Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force, where further investigations are underway.