21-Year-Old Sentenced for Attempted Robbery of Elderly Woman in Wheelchair

In a recent incident that has shaken the community of Rotherham, a 21-year-old man, Troy Wildin, has been sentenced to three years and three months in prison. The conviction follows his attempted robbery of an 82-year-old woman in a wheelchair, a deeply unsettling event that unfolded within the confines of a local supermarket.

Unfolding of the Crime Scene

It was a regular November day when the victim and her daughter made their way to the cash machine within the supermarket. Unbeknownst to them, they were being observed by Wildin, who saw an opportunity in their vulnerability. In a heinous act, he snatched the elderly woman’s handbag and attempted to make a swift exit.

Public Intervention Thwarts Escape

However, his plans were disrupted by the vigilance of shoppers who witnessed the incident. A chase ensued, with Wildin caught and detained by the public until the police arrived. The swift response of these bystanders led to the successful recovery of the victim’s belongings, reinforcing the power of community intervention in the face of crime.

A Sentence to Serve as a Deterrent

The case was subsequently brought before the Sheffield Crown Court, where Wildin was found guilty of attempted robbery and handed his sentence. In the aftermath, Detective Constable Megan Byne brought attention to the cruel nature of the crime, expressing gratitude to those who intervened to apprehend Wildin. She emphasized the importance of the police’s role in maintaining safe streets and communities, expressing hope that the sentence would provide some reassurance to the victim.