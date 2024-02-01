21-Year-Old Charged with Criminal Damage to Direct Provision Centre

In a recent turn of events, a young man named Evan Murphy, a 21-year-old resident of Killarney, Co Kerry, has been charged with criminal damage to a direct provision centre for international protection applicants. The incident in question occurred on the first day of the new year at a place known as the Harmony Inn direct provision centre, situated on Muckross Road in Killarney.

Details of the Charge

The charge levelled against Murphy involves causing damage to the front door of the property, a structure under the ownership of Keith Spain. The act was performed without any legal justification, thus violating Section 2 (1) of the Criminal Damage Act, 1991. It's important to note that at the time of the arrest, Murphy chose not to respond to the charge.

Bail Granted

In an interesting development, Murphy has been granted bail, with conditions that have been agreed upon as acceptable by his defending solicitor, Padraig O'Connell. The prosecution chose not to object to the bail conditions. The conditions include a stipulation that Murphy should maintain distance from the centre.

Future Court Appearance

As per the directions given, Murphy is expected to appear before the district court in Killarney on March 5. This appearance will serve to provide further directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. The Harmony Inn, a direct provision centre that started operations at the end of November, serves as a residence for international protection applicants and provides accommodation in the form of 22 beds.