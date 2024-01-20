2022 Car Theft Rates: Colorado Leads, Washington Follows

A new study from Simmrin Law Group, utilizing FBI data, has disclosed that in 2022, Colorado topped the charts in car thefts across the United States. With a startling 786 thefts per 100,000 people, it eclipsed Washington state that recorded 639 thefts per 100,000 people and Oregon, which claimed the third spot.

Shocking Rankings in Vehicle Theft

Unraveling a staggering narrative of auto theft, the study spotlighted the states that recorded the highest numbers. New Mexico, Nevada, Missouri, California, Hawaii, Tennessee, and Texas joined the aforementioned states in this dubious distinction. On the other end of the spectrum, New Hampshire emerged as the state with the lowest incidence of vehicle theft, recording a mere 67 thefts per 100,000 people.

Washington State's Auto Theft Crisis

In Washington, Sergeant Jeffrey Carroll of the Lakewood Police Department and Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force shed light on a multitude of factors that may have catalyzed the high rate of car thefts. In the wake of legislation changes following the George Floyd protests, policing attitudes witnessed a paradigm shift leading to a decrease in proactive policing. The COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the situation, leading to jail booking restrictions and court backlogs.

Jeffrey Carroll also pointed out that Washington has been grappling with high auto theft rates for decades, a consequence of a complex interplay of factors including accountability, funding, and population. To safeguard against theft, he counseled car owners to ensure comprehensive insurance coverage for their vehicles.

Reconciliation with Previous Studies

The findings of this study resonate with those of a recent study by WalletHub, which ranked Washington as the second-worst state to drive in based on an amalgamation of metrics, including car theft rates. These studies underscore the severity of the auto theft epidemic and the critical need for effective countermeasures.