£2,000 DIOR Handbag Stolen from Selfridges: Police Seek Public Assistance

A high-value theft transpired at the Selfridges store on Exchange Square in the heart of Manchester City Centre. On November 24, 2023, between 1:30 pm and 2 pm, a men’s DIOR handbag, valued at approximately £2,000, vanished from the bustling department store. The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have identified two individuals, a man and a woman, they wish to speak with regarding the incident, as they were captured in the store’s CCTV footage.

Police Seeks Public Help

The GMP have taken the initiative to release the images of these two individuals, hopeful that it might garner further information about the suspects or provide leads from potential witnesses. In a bid to expedite the investigation, the authorities have requested anyone with relevant information or footage, whether mobile or CCTV, to step forward and assist in the investigation.

Crimestoppers: An Anonymous Tip Channel

Understanding the potential risks associated with confronting criminals, the GMP has encouraged individuals to reach out to the independent charity Crimestoppers. This anonymous tip-off platform allows people to provide vital information without revealing their identity, ensuring their safety while aiding the law enforcement in their pursuit of justice.

Ongoing Investigation and Gathering Evidence

The investigation is still in progress, with officers diligently working to gather more evidence. The stolen item in question, a men’s DIOR handbag, holds significant value, both financially and symbolically, marking this as a significant case for the GMP. As the officers delve deeper into the case, they remain keen on unearthing more details that will aid in their quest to solve this high-profile theft.